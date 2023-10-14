Is INDIA one HUGE SLUM?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
For one thing, China was never as much a shithole as the la la land even decades ago when China's GDP per Capita was the same as that of India.
Fool, contain your India Delta Virus and your shitholes on the streets first.no Mr Coprophilic CCP bot, no. Indians are smart and instead of one huge slum, have diversified geographically and made many small and medium ones.
That way, next time CCP's inept minions get their hands on some experimental virus without a clue on how to safely experiment, and your Xi the pooh decides to hide it from the world until it is too late, we can contain its spread within a few small slums.
That way we can focus on making working vaccines to save the rest of the world again.
Just from a Westerner's perspective.So what's new? We all knew Bharat is the biggest slum. What exactly did we miss?
don't forget to pat @ThunderCat on his back for his suck up support . You two are such fun togetherFool, contain your India Delta Virus and your shitholes on the streets first.