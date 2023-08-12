Is China’s Economy Now Bigger Than America’s? purchasing power parity matters for waging wars

Menthol said: Yes, that actually happened.



There's no other way for China except to improve people living standard by increasing productivity and technology advancement.



Despite China is not wealthier but able to buy a product less than 50,000 with the same features and quality as the expensive product.



By keeping the Yuan low, it increases economic flexibility and competitiveness.



USA and allies are going to block China economy, so it's the best for China for not hoping anything, and put other thing as a bonus if one day USA and allies seeing worthiness of China in the future.



By not depending on the West, it will also give China much more freedom, like for example helping Russia in Ukraine and other conflicts in the future. Click to expand...

It's actually the other way around, by keeping the Yuan low, it inhabit corporate competitiveness, because of a simple fact that any economic activities require capital flow to sustain, by keeping Yuan low, you are basically lowering that pool. Which restrict capital flow, because people need to buy more to sustain that business flow, I mean sure, in theory that mean it should more product, more competition, but there is a limit for everything we purchase, nobody in the world would think I should get 10 cars because the price is low, because you simply won't need 10 cars, or 50 TVs, 100 mobile phones or 20 computers in your home, so once that consumer level is saturated, then the economy is going to go down, not up.China cannot decouple from the West, when theoretically the west can decouple from China (Not saying they will or recommended, but they can technically do it if they choose to) because of said cycle, the purpose of business is profits. If you are not earing money, there are no business, and the problem here is, the high market price are all in the west, China, even technically the 2nd biggest economy in the world, they still have a very low market price (that's where the PPP issue here) so if you are a factory owner making say mobile phone, the cost for you to make the same phone is the same whether you sell it to the US or China, but would you rather sell to a high market income economy (like in the US where they pay more) or sell it to low income market where they payless? Again, low price trigger low demand after that absolute point and trigger economic downturn.