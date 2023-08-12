What's new

Is China’s Economy Now Bigger Than America’s? purchasing power parity matters for waging wars

Aug. 11, 2023, 2:16 p.m. ET

The New York Times

By Paul Krugman

My most recent column was about the troubles facing the Chinese economy, which appear to be serious. However, I was careful to acknowledge that China’s three-decade economic miracle has made it a bona fide economic superpower and that its current problems aren’t likely to change that fact.

But how super is China’s power, anyway? Is it now the world’s biggest economy, or does it still lag behind the United States?
Yes.

You see, it depends on what measure you use. And there is no single measure that is clearly right. Instead, the measure you should choose depends on what question you’re trying to answer.

The simplest way to measure the relative sizes of the U.S. and Chinese economies is to take each country’s gross domestic product, which is measured in national currency, and convert them to a common currency at market exchange rates — which usually involves converting yuan to dollars, although it wouldn’t make a difference if you did it the other way around. When you do that, China comes in second, with a 2022 G.D.P. of $18.1 trillion compared with America’s $25.5 trillion:

Credit...International Monetary Fund

But that comparison doesn’t adjust for prices in the two countries. If you adjust for differences in the cost of living — the bars labeled PPP, for “purchasing power parity” — China is already well ahead.

Why might we want to adjust for prices? One answer is that when you’re looking at changes over time, dollar comparisons of national G.D.P.s can be greatly affected by movements in foreign exchange rates, which can be highly volatile.

A few weeks ago I ragged on The Wall Street Journal for a deeply misleading dollar comparison between the United States and the euro area stating that while the two economies were the same size in 2008, the U.S. economy was now almost double the size of Europe’s. Our economy has in fact grown faster than Europe’s, but most of the change The Journal cited was a result not of weak European real growth but of a decline in the foreign exchange value of the euro:

krugman110823_2-articleLarge.png

Credit...FRED


In this chart, by the way, I include relative inflation over time to show that it wasn’t a major factor; this was just currency markets doing what they usually do, namely fluctuate.

But there’s another reason to adjust for prices. If you want to compare either the real sizes of two economies — the total amount of stuff each produces — or their standards of living, you want to know if goods and services are cheaper in one economy than in the other and to take that into account.

This is especially true if you’re comparing a high-income economy like the United States with a middle-income nation like China or, even more so, with a low-income country like India. That’s because there is a systemic tendency for prices to be lower in poorer nations, because of the Balassa-Samuelson effect (discovered and analyzed simultaneously and independently by Bela Balassa and Paul Samuelson in 1964).

To understand this effect, imagine a simplified world in which labor is the only input into production, and production can be divided between goods like steel or airplanes that can be traded on world markets and goods or services like haircuts that must be supplied close to the consumer. In such a world, countries would have to be competitive in the production of traded goods, so their wage rates in dollars would reflect their productivity in tradable goods (like the airplanes), not nontradable goods (like the haircuts).

But it turns out that technologically advanced countries, while they’re generally more productive than less advanced countries across the board, tend to have a bigger advantage in tradables than in nontradables. Such countries have high wages, but these wages are reflected in higher prices for nontradables and hence in an overall higher price level than in poorer countries.

You can see this effect clearly in the data. I won’t try to do a rigorous or comprehensive test, just provide an illustrative figure with a few important economies. Here’s the price level in several countries, as measured by the ratio of dollar G.D.P. to purchasing power parity G.D.P., compared with per capita income, measured at PPP:

krugman110823_3-articleLarge.png


Credit...International Monetary Fund

So there’s a systemic reason China’s G.D.P. is bigger than America’s when you adjust for price differences; China really does produce more stuff than we do.

But does that make China the more super superpower? Not necessarily.

After all, what question are we trying to answer? If we’re comparing geopolitical influence, that comes from things like the value of access to a nation’s markets and the amount of aid it can give. These depend mainly on dollar G.D.P.; why should the rest of the world care whether haircuts are cheaper in China than in the United States?

And to mention an issue I don’t take seriously but many people (wrongly) do, cheaper haircuts in China aren’t going to have any bearing on the role of the dollar as an international currency.

The one place where the purchasing power of G.D.P. might matter for geopolitical influence is the extent to which it might affect a nation’s ability to wage war. A few years ago I probably wouldn’t even have mentioned that issue. Who was going to wage old-fashioned wars of conquest in the 21st century? But the bad old days have come back, so the relationship between G.D.P. and military strength is relevant again.

Which measure is a better gauge of military potential? This matters. To take a not at all random example, Russia is a quite small economy in dollar terms. In 2019, before the madness began, its economy in dollar terms was smaller than Italy’s. But in purchasing power, it was considerably larger, although still small compared with the West as a whole:

krugman110823_4-articleLarge.png

Credit...International Monetary Fund

So the answer to this question is that I’m not sure. Modern wars, even the grueling battle being fought in Ukraine, are high-tech affairs, so waging them may be more like producing tradable goods for world markets than like overall production. But maybe not. A U.S.-China war over Taiwan might provide a test, but I hope to God it’s a test we never run.

In any case, if America and China want to get into a boasting contest over whose economy is bigger, the answer is that both can win if they get to choose the measure.

www.nytimes.com

Opinion | Wonking Out: How Super Is Your Superpower?

Is China now #1, or does America still lead? Yes.
To make rich people feel rich is to buy products from poor people.

If you buy a product from another rich person, you will feel poor.


China and USA economy are interwind deeply, both sides are depending on each other's.

USA people can feel richer from the cheap Chinese products.

And China able to improve their living standard by selling products to USA.

But for the sake of politics, politicians are willing to take a hard decision by decoupling.

It will increase inflation in USA and deflation in China, which is currently happening.

USA doesn't get the benefit from cheap Chinese products and becomes poorer overnight.

And China doesn't get money from USA, created an economic loss.


The only way out for China is to improve their products and direct their whole energy to compete with developed countries products in third world countries.

While at the same time keep innovating in technology to improve people living standard domestically.

China can look poorer but the living standard there is multiple times higher than even the wealthiest country on earth.
 
Menthol said:
To make rich people feel rich is to buy products from poor people.

If you buy a product from another rich person, you will feel poor.


China and USA economy are interwind deeply, both sides are depending on each other's.

USA people can feel richer from the cheap Chinese products.

And China able to improve their living standard by selling products to USA.

But for the sake of politics, politicians are willing to take a hard decision by decoupling.

It will increase inflation in USA and deflation in China, which is currently happening.

USA doesn't get the benefit from cheap Chinese products and becomes poorer overnight.

And China doesn't get money from USA, created an economic loss.


The only way out for China is to improve their products and direct their whole energy to compete with developed countries products in third world countries.

While at the same time keep innovating in technology to improve people living standard domestically.

China can look poorer but the living standard there is multiple times higher than even the wealthiest country on earth.
It only do when you are talking about consumer point of view, not in the economic sense. Because in economic sense, it's how much you earn verus how much you spend.

Yes, the pricing indexes is lower in China, which mean you can afford more stuff going by the same dollar amount, the problem is, that dollar amount remains unchanged, the only thing change is the money you are spending. And that is relative.

Say I earn 100,000 and you earn 10,000, my expense is 50,000 because of my pricing indexes and yours are 2000 on the same item because your pricing indexes is lower, yes, I did spend 1/2 of the money I earn, and you only spend 20% you earn, so in that sense, you have more purchasing power because you only spend 20% of your earning, but in term of absolute wealth, I am richer and I can buy an item cost 50,001 and you can't.
 
jhungary said:
It only do when you are talking about consumer point of view, not in the economic sense. Because in economic sense, it's how much you earn verus how much you spend.

Yes, the pricing indexes is lower in China, which mean you can afford more stuff going by the same dollar amount, the problem is, that dollar amount remains unchanged, the only thing change is the money you are spending. And that is relative.

Say I earn 100,000 and you earn 10,000, my expense is 50,000 because of my pricing indexes and yours are 2000 on the same item because your pricing indexes is lower, yes, I did spend 1/2 of the money I earn, and you only spend 20% you earn, so in that sense, you have more purchasing power because you only spend 20% of your earning, but in term of absolute wealth, I am richer and I can buy an item cost 50,001 and you can't.
Yes, that actually happened.

There's no other way for China except to improve people living standard by increasing productivity and technology advancement.

Despite China is not wealthier but able to buy a product less than 50,000 with the same features and quality as the expensive product.

By keeping the Yuan low, it increases economic flexibility and competitiveness.

USA and allies are going to block China economy, so it's the best for China for not hoping anything, and put other thing as a bonus if one day USA and allies seeing worthiness of China in the future.

By not depending on the West, it will also give China much more freedom, like for example helping Russia in Ukraine and other conflicts in the future.
 
Menthol said:
Yes, that actually happened.

There's no other way for China except to improve people living standard by increasing productivity and technology advancement.

Despite China is not wealthier but able to buy a product less than 50,000 with the same features and quality as the expensive product.

By keeping the Yuan low, it increases economic flexibility and competitiveness.

USA and allies are going to block China economy, so it's the best for China for not hoping anything, and put other thing as a bonus if one day USA and allies seeing worthiness of China in the future.

By not depending on the West, it will also give China much more freedom, like for example helping Russia in Ukraine and other conflicts in the future.
It's actually the other way around, by keeping the Yuan low, it inhabit corporate competitiveness, because of a simple fact that any economic activities require capital flow to sustain, by keeping Yuan low, you are basically lowering that pool. Which restrict capital flow, because people need to buy more to sustain that business flow, I mean sure, in theory that mean it should more product, more competition, but there is a limit for everything we purchase, nobody in the world would think I should get 10 cars because the price is low, because you simply won't need 10 cars, or 50 TVs, 100 mobile phones or 20 computers in your home, so once that consumer level is saturated, then the economy is going to go down, not up.

China cannot decouple from the West, when theoretically the west can decouple from China (Not saying they will or recommended, but they can technically do it if they choose to) because of said cycle, the purpose of business is profits. If you are not earing money, there are no business, and the problem here is, the high market price are all in the west, China, even technically the 2nd biggest economy in the world, they still have a very low market price (that's where the PPP issue here) so if you are a factory owner making say mobile phone, the cost for you to make the same phone is the same whether you sell it to the US or China, but would you rather sell to a high market income economy (like in the US where they pay more) or sell it to low income market where they payless? Again, low price trigger low demand after that absolute point and trigger economic downturn.
 

