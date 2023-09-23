What's new

Is 2024 the year when India gets balkanized?

Russian military equipment that India bought is already grounded due to the NATO-Russia war in Ukraine.

With the impending sanctions that West is going to impose on India, All defence equipment that India bought from the West are going to be grounded too.

West will also activate their sleeper cells in India to create widespread internal disturbances within India.

China and Pakistan should take full advantage of this situation and go for the kill.
 
phir-hera-pheri-ekdum-kadak-maal-hai.gif
 
No, west won't use friendship with India to successfully infiltrate these zones
 
I disagree. These are bluffs from west. It also shows India should divest asap into alternate system.
 
