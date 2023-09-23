Abdul Rehman Majeed
Is 2024 the year when India gets balkanized?
Russian military equipment that India bought is already grounded due to the NATO-Russia war in Ukraine.
With the impending sanctions that West is going to impose on India, All defence equipment that India bought from the West are going to be grounded too.
West will also activate their sleeper cells in India to create widespread internal disturbances within India.
China and Pakistan should take full advantage of this situation and go for the kill.
