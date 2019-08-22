What's new

Iraqi Hezbollah warns the US of any further strikes on their bases

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1164587324740722689
The real source is Al-Mayadeen which is Lebanese Hezbollah's official media.

Iraqi Hezbollah has accused the US of allowing Israel to deploy drones on its bases in Iraq to attack their bases/weapons storages in Iraq. They also say some of these attacks could be directly by the US.

Now they are giving warning that any one more attack and they will respond against the US. I think Iran is on hotline now with Hashd commanders to get them to retract their statement and likely sweating bullets at possibility of regional war ....
 
They already got the call from supreme leader of Iran, calm down our imaginary struggle with Israel is just propaganda used against Arabs....:
Iraq paramilitary chief plays down allegation against US

The head of an Iran-backed paramilitary force in Iraq has distanced it from a claim by his deputy that the US was responsible for several recent explosions at its arms depots.

Faleh al-Fayad said "external players" were behind the blasts, but that further investigation was needed to be able to pinpoint the blame.

His deputy said the US had brought four Israeli drones into Iraq to target the Popular Mobilisation's positions.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-49441939

Let's face it, Iranians don't have the courage or will that seem to suggest to the ME public. They do not economy to support war nor confident in their ability to neutralize the enemy. Thus they have to restrain their proxies all the time and instead of get them to aim weapons at Saudi Arabia. So the Iranians on this forum need to tone down all this anti-Arab rhetoric related to fighting Israel and what not. All Iran wants is to improve its standing in region via its proxies making sacrifices to benefit Iranian overall standing in region and economy.

But, war, it does not want.
 
All those groups used to plant IED's and attack Americans around 2004-2009 so these statements aren't just threats, it's better that nothing happens as Iraq would suffer from that.
I believe the groups but Iran will certainly prevent them from responding unless it is ready for what would happen in the region. Let's wait and see.
 
Iranians don't have the courage
How’s been courages worked out for you? War and politics is not about courage. It is about being smarter than your enemy and outmaneuver him. That simple!
Don’t take decisions based on a reaction initiated from a chemical process within your body.

Furthermore, you like to portray Iran as the bad guy. Fine, keep doing that! But entertain the thought that maybe, just maybe, Iran is and has since the formation of IRI been at war with the colonizers. Ask yourself, who are the colonizers, which countries are they colonizing, and who is in fighting them and who is feeding them?
There is a status quo in this world which benefits a few and robs continents. The bad guy benefits from this situation. Do you really think iri is a beneficiary of the current situation? Now ask the same question and put some of the royal families in place instead!
 
How’s been courages worked out for you? War and politics is not about courage. It is about being smarter than your enemy and outmaneuver him. That simple!
Don’t take decisions based on a reaction initiated from a chemical process within your body.

Furthermore, you like to portray Iran as the bad guy. Fine, keep doing that! But entertain the thought that maybe, just maybe, Iran is and has since the formation of IRI been at war with the colonizers. Ask yourself, who are the colonizers, which countries are they colonizing, and who is in fighting them and who is feeding them?
There is a status quo in this world which benefits a few and robs continents. The bad guy benefits from this situation. Do you really think iri is a beneficiary of the current situation? Now ask the same question and put some of the royal families in place instead!
The thing is Iran is 24/7 lambasting Arab states for not fighting Israel when at same time it goes to avoid at all costs a war with Israel or the US. Iran is not seeking war with Israel and is seeking to improve its standing in the region. As long as it continues this sectarian agenda of lambasting Arabs with the Israel card I will continue to call them out.

Iran needs to develop friendly ties with its neighbors instead of this approach of urging Shia revolt in their nations. If Iranians want to be Shia no one cares, but they can't ignite flames of sectarian war and expect to be liked. They also should prevent cursing of Sahaba, end practice of mutah, and encourage their people to not seek humans for help, to prevent shirk.

I've personally lost patience with Iran and Iranians after they made it clear over and over again that they don't have good intentions for the region. I encourage them to rethink their approach and will change my opinion of them when I see results of that.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1164587324740722689
The real source is Al-Mayadeen which is Lebanese Hezbollah's official media.

Iraqi Hezbollah has accused the US of allowing Israel to deploy drones on its bases in Iraq to attack their bases/weapons storages in Iraq. They also say some of these attacks could be directly by the US.

Now they are giving warning that any one more attack and they will respond against the US. I think Iran is on hotline now with Hashd commanders to get them to retract their statement and likely sweating bullets at possibility of regional war ....
i was telling myself how Israel shot missiles or fly its F35 in Iraq they do not even let them in Syria after there F16 was downed, so they took control of US air force that flying in the area, well Iraq said they scared of a US drone that was hovering around of one PMU base.

They already got the call from supreme leader of Iran, calm down our imaginary struggle with Israel is just propaganda used against Arabs....:
Iraq paramilitary chief plays down allegation against US

The head of an Iran-backed paramilitary force in Iraq has distanced it from a claim by his deputy that the US was responsible for several recent explosions at its arms depots.

Faleh al-Fayad said "external players" were behind the blasts, but that further investigation was needed to be able to pinpoint the blame.

His deputy said the US had brought four Israeli drones into Iraq to target the Popular Mobilisation's positions.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-49441939

Let's face it, Iranians don't have the courage or will that seem to suggest to the ME public. They do not economy to support war nor confident in their ability to neutralize the enemy. Thus they have to restrain their proxies all the time and instead of get them to aim weapons at Saudi Arabia. So the Iranians on this forum need to tone down all this anti-Arab rhetoric related to fighting Israel and what not. All Iran wants is to improve its standing in region via its proxies making sacrifices to benefit Iranian overall standing in region and economy.

But, war, it does not want.
Iraq Army hate Iran until this very day, they do not take orders from Iran

This month has been devoid of any action and it's driving me nuts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1164609693240762375
well that's how we play the long game time is in our side why start a war over nothing when we can wait and give them air defenses and arm them more make them more powerful those warehouses are nothing for Iran we build factories for missile production in Syria let alone Iraq that is our neighbor and more powerful them Syria and be patient brother do not worry we will fight when the time is right, you need to see the big picture.
 
All those groups used to plant IED's and attack Americans around 2004-2009 so these statements aren't just threats, it's better that nothing happens as Iraq would suffer from that.
and Iran has been building these proxies up IN Iraq since the war was formally over.

I believe the groups but Iran will certainly prevent them from responding unless it is ready for what would happen in the region. Let's wait and see.
Only thing you seem to be ignoring or excluding is the fact that US doesnt want a war either. Look at hte Persian gulf..US has tried to find "partners" to patrol it with, which is already clear indication US cant afford war with Iran. Considering US is the world's sole superpower, i feel thats a subliminal win for Iran. Just stating facts...
 
The impact of these things are miniscule to be honest, they're caches of weaponry not entire military bases. Iraq has a shitload of money, the real damage is done through corruption by Iraq's system and its officials in power, not blowing up some weaponry which can easily be bought again.

This is being used by some for the political battle in Iraq's parliament regarding the status of foreign troops in Iraq. As you can see, anti-US factions have made gains with it, results:

The United States and its coalition allies against the Islamist State militant group (ISIS) in Iraq have agreed to new, stricter airspace regulations issued by the government after a mysterious explosion that caused dozens of civilian casualties.
 
well that's how we play the long game time is in our side why start a war over nothing when we can wait and give them air defenses and arm them more make them more powerful those warehouses are nothing for Iran we build factories for missile production in Syria let alone Iraq that is our neighbor and more powerful them Syria and be patient brother do not worry we will fight when the time is right, you need to see the big picture.
I'm not even a nationalist and don't base my views off who is willing to fight Israel or not. No one is asking you to fight Israel, but if you want to its your choice. The point is, Iran as a country need to get on good terms with Arabs and meddling in their affairs. They are willing to be friendly on day one if this happens. You also did grave misdoing supporting Assad regime and the judgement will be with God. I doubt Arabs would condition anything on Syria for repairing ties, however.

So like I said, either ties are repaired or you are both heading on a collision course which will be very bad for both sides.

and Iran has been building these proxies up IN Iraq since the war was formally over.


Only thing you seem to be ignoring or excluding is the fact that US doesnt want a war either. Look at hte Persian gulf..US has tried to find "partners" to patrol it with, which is already clear indication US cant afford war with Iran. Considering US is the world's sole superpower, i feel thats a subliminal win for Iran. Just stating facts...
US doesn't want war anywhere, it is focused on containing China. And needs global stability for economy. So lots of factors are playing in Iran's hands. More luck of timing in my opinion.

The impact of these things are miniscule to be honest, they're caches of weaponry not entire military bases. Iraq has a shitload of money, the real damage is done through corruption by Iraq's system and its officials in power, not blowing up some weaponry which can easily be bought again.

This is being used by some for the political battle in Iraq's parliament regarding the status of foreign troops in Iraq. As you can see, anti-US factions have made gains with it, results:

The United States and its coalition allies against the Islamist State militant group (ISIS) in Iraq have agreed to new, stricter airspace regulations issued by the government after a mysterious explosion that caused dozens of civilian casualties.
Where'd you get that info in the last paragraph?
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1164587324740722689
...
...

The real source is Al-Mayadeen which is Lebanese Hezbollah's official media.

Iraqi Hezbollah has accused the US of allowing Israel to deploy drones on its bases in Iraq to attack their bases/weapons storages in Iraq. They also say some of these attacks could be directly by the US.

Now they are giving warning that any one more attack and they will respond against the US. I think Iran is on hotline now with Hashd commanders to get them to retract their statement and likely sweating bullets at possibility of regional war ....
This is what the mullahs do with the Iranian tax payers money. Build stockpile of rockets in Syria , Iraq , Lebanon and Yemen.

Most of them are stored for a time when the mullahs decide it would benefit them to flame the region. The hand that pulls the trigger maybe of their different proxies. But the shooting order comes from the mullahs in Iran.

This way the mullahs can attack neighboring countries and let others take the blame for it. It is not the first time they use those tactics.

Since in Syria again and again their storage where blown sky high, they thought that if they move their installations further away , they would be safe. But apparently they are not out of reach there too.

All the three explosion events where of storage of ammunition , you can see it clearly cause of the secondary explosions. And all of them had rockets starting to fly all over the place.

What idiot stores rockets in the middle of civilian population anyway ? Good riddance.











~
 
I believe the groups but Iran will certainly prevent them from responding unless it is ready for what would happen in the region. Let's wait and see.
LOL ... You don't remember what happened to US RQ-4 !?

They already got the call from supreme leader of Iran, calm down our imaginary struggle with Israel is just propaganda used against Arabs....:
...
...

Iraq paramilitary chief plays down allegation against US

The head of an Iran-backed paramilitary force in Iraq has distanced it from a claim by his deputy that the US was responsible for several recent explosions at its arms depots.

Faleh al-Fayad said "external players" were behind the blasts, but that further investigation was needed to be able to pinpoint the blame.

His deputy said the US had brought four Israeli drones into Iraq to target the Popular Mobilisation's positions.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-49441939

..
..
..

Let's face it, Iranians don't have the courage or will that seem to suggest to the ME public. They do not economy to support war nor confident in their ability to neutralize the enemy. Thus they have to restrain their proxies all the time and instead of get them to aim weapons at Saudi Arabia. So the Iranians on this forum need to tone down all this anti-Arab rhetoric related to fighting Israel and what not. All Iran wants is to improve its standing in region via its proxies making sacrifices to benefit Iranian overall standing in region and economy.

But, war, it does not want.
@AmirPatriot

I encourage them to rethink their approach and will change my opinion of them when I see results of that.
Who cares about your opinion ?

This is what the mullahs do with the Iranian tax payers money. Build stockpile of rockets in Syria , Iraq , Lebanon and Yemen.

Most of them are stored for a time when the mullahs decide it would benefit them to flame the region. The hand that pulls the trigger maybe of their different proxies. But the shooting order comes from the mullahs in Iran.

This way the mullahs can attack neighboring countries and let others take the blame for it. It is not the first time they use those tactics.

Since in Syria again and again their storage where blown sky high, they thought that if they move their installations further away , they would be safe. But apparently they are not out of reach there too.

All the three explosion events where of storage of ammunition , you can see it clearly cause of the secondary explosions. And all of them had rockets starting to fly all over the place.

What idiot stores rockets in the middle of civilian population anyway ? Good riddance.











~
Everyone knows ISIS was a joint venture of USA/Israel/KSA/UAE ... So please stop talking about proxies :D
 

