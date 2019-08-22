Iraqi Hezbollah warns the US of any further strikes on their bases

Falcon29
The real source is Al-Mayadeen which is Lebanese Hezbollah's official media.
Iraqi Hezbollah has accused the US of allowing Israel to deploy drones on its bases in Iraq to attack their bases/weapons storages in Iraq. They also say some of these attacks could be directly by the US.
Now they are giving warning that any one more attack and they will respond against the US. I think Iran is on hotline now with Hashd commanders to get them to retract their statement and likely sweating bullets at possibility of regional war ....