Iraqi Hezbollah warns the US of any further strikes on their bases

This is what the mullahs do with the Iranian tax payers money. Build stockpile of rockets in Syria , Iraq , Lebanon and Yemen.Most of them are stored for a time when the mullahs decide it would benefit them to flame the region. The hand that pulls the trigger maybe of their different proxies. But the shooting order comes from the mullahs in Iran.This way the mullahs can attack neighboring countries and let others take the blame for it. It is not the first time they use those tactics.Since in Syria again and again their storage where blown sky high, they thought that if they move their installations further away , they would be safe. But apparently they are not out of reach there too.All the three explosion events where of storage of ammunition , you can see it clearly cause of the secondary explosions. And all of them had rockets starting to fly all over the place.What idiot stores rockets in the middle of civilian population anyway ? Good riddance.