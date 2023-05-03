Iran’s Raisi in Syria; visit hailed as ‘strategic victory’​

Relations between Iran, Syria completely strategic: President Raisi​

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was seen off by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Mohsen Qomi, the Deputy Director of International Communications of the Office of the Supreme Leader and a group of cabinet members on Wednesday before departing for Damascus.Before leaving Tehran, president Raisi spoke to reporters about the plans and goals of this trip, pointing out that this trip is being conducted at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad, the respected President of Syria, and in line with the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, and said, "Today is clear to everyone that the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are based on rationality, prudence and righteousness and are based on resistance and standing".The President stated that today it has been proven that the resistance and what the Islamic Republic has emphasised many times, i.e. standing and resisting the enemies, has worked, and added, "Today it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is considered a strong pillar that everyone can trust it, and the position of the Islamic Republic is considered as a main and effective actor in the developments of the region".Raisi stated, “During this trip we will hold consultations to strengthen and improve economic, political and security relations with Syria. The two countries are determined to develop relations and there are many fields for expanding cooperation. In our talks, we are also pursuing the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and I am sure that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Damascus will benefit the two nations and the region”.In another part of his speech, the President stated, “Today it has become clear to everyone that Syria and its legal government must have sovereignty over the entire territory of this country and that Syria's territorial sovereignty must be strengthened day by day. We emphasized this issue in Tehran and we emphasize now that everyone should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. Stabilising and improving security in the region depends on the Syrian government being able to effectively exercise its sovereignty over all parts of the country”.Ayatollah Raisi pointed out, “Our relations with Syria are not ordinary relations today. Iran-Syria relations are completely strategic relations. Enemies tried a lot to divide Syria and spoil relations between Damascus and the countries of the region”.The President added, "American-made groups like ISIS and other Takfiri groups have created chaos and riots in Syria and the region with murder, bloodshed, and many crimes, but the resistance groups and the resistant people of Syria and Bashar al-Assad personally and the Syrian government have shown resistance".Raisi said, "It is not unclear to anyone that what the resistance groups, Hezbollah of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic's advisory forces and Haj Qassem Soleimani did in Syria play a significant role in creating security today, not only in Syria but also in the region".Referring to the fact that the Americans created terrorist groups in the region and the resistance groups and our loved ones from Iran, Iraq, Syria and other countries in the region stood up against the terrorists, the President added, "Those who claim to fight terrorism killed the heroes of the fight against terrorism, Haj Qassem Soleimani, and they should be held accountable for this before the public opinion and the awakened consciences of the world".End ItemFollow us on Twitter @Isna_Int