Iran’s Raisi in Syria; visit hailed as ‘strategic victory’

Iran’s Raisi in Syria; visit hailed as ‘strategic victory’​

President’s deputy says it also represents a failure of US policies in the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives at Damascus airport

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives at Damascus airport on May 3, 2023 [Yamam al Shaar/Reuters]
Published On 3 May 20233 May 2023
Tehran, Iran – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Syria and is expected to meet with President Bashar al-Assad in what Tehran has described as a sign of its “strategic victory” in regional affairs.
Raisi landed in Damascus on Wednesday for a two-day trip and received an official welcome to kick off the first state visit by an Iranian president to Syria in 13 years.
He was accompanied by his ministers of foreign affairs, roads and urban development, petroleum and economic affairs and Iran’s central bank chief.
Raisi’s deputy for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, told the state-run news agency IRNA prior to departure that the visit is a sign of “the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategic victory in the region”.
After supporting al-Assad during the Syrian war, Tehran is now positioning itself to have a stronger foothold in the country’s economic future, aiming to expand trade and secure an entry point for its state and private companies.
Jamshidi said the trip is taking place after more than a decade of turmoil in the Middle East, which included the war in Syria, the war in Yemen, the rise of ISIL (ISIS) and the propagation of “terrorism”.

He also mentioned the United States policy of “maximum pressure” starting in 2018 after the US unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
What are the implications of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic deal?
The same Arab nations that supported Iran’s isolation, Jamshidi said, are now repositioning themselves and preparing to welcome Syria back into the Arab fold after rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Chinese mediation, agreed to restore diplomatic ties.


He said this development represents a failure of US policies in the region.
Iran and Syria are expected to sign several agreements during Raisi’s visit, some of which are centred around expanding economic cooperation.
Raisi arrived a day after Israel launched air raids targeting the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, killing one soldier and putting the airport out of commission.
Israel, which has promised to fight the rise of Iranian influence in neighbouring countries, has carried out hundreds of attacks on government-controlled areas of Syria in recent years and many attacks in recent months.
In March, US and Iran-backed forces in Syria traded fire in air attacks that killed at least 20 people. Tehran continues to support al-Assad’s position that US forces need to end their presence in the country, which Washington said it undertook to fight ISIL.
Relations between Iran, Syria completely strategic: President Raisi​


Relations between Iran, Syria completely strategic: President Raisi

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was seen off by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Mohsen Qomi, the Deputy Director of International Communications of the Office of the Supreme Leader and a group of cabinet members on Wednesday before departing for Damascus.

Before leaving Tehran, president Raisi spoke to reporters about the plans and goals of this trip, pointing out that this trip is being conducted at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad, the respected President of Syria, and in line with the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, and said, "Today is clear to everyone that the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are based on rationality, prudence and righteousness and are based on resistance and standing".

The President stated that today it has been proven that the resistance and what the Islamic Republic has emphasised many times, i.e. standing and resisting the enemies, has worked, and added, "Today it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is considered a strong pillar that everyone can trust it, and the position of the Islamic Republic is considered as a main and effective actor in the developments of the region".

Raisi stated, “During this trip we will hold consultations to strengthen and improve economic, political and security relations with Syria. The two countries are determined to develop relations and there are many fields for expanding cooperation. In our talks, we are also pursuing the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and I am sure that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Damascus will benefit the two nations and the region”.

In another part of his speech, the President stated, “Today it has become clear to everyone that Syria and its legal government must have sovereignty over the entire territory of this country and that Syria's territorial sovereignty must be strengthened day by day. We emphasized this issue in Tehran and we emphasize now that everyone should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. Stabilising and improving security in the region depends on the Syrian government being able to effectively exercise its sovereignty over all parts of the country”.

Ayatollah Raisi pointed out, “Our relations with Syria are not ordinary relations today. Iran-Syria relations are completely strategic relations. Enemies tried a lot to divide Syria and spoil relations between Damascus and the countries of the region”.

The President added, "American-made groups like ISIS and other Takfiri groups have created chaos and riots in Syria and the region with murder, bloodshed, and many crimes, but the resistance groups and the resistant people of Syria and Bashar al-Assad personally and the Syrian government have shown resistance".

Raisi said, "It is not unclear to anyone that what the resistance groups, Hezbollah of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic's advisory forces and Haj Qassem Soleimani did in Syria play a significant role in creating security today, not only in Syria but also in the region".

Referring to the fact that the Americans created terrorist groups in the region and the resistance groups and our loved ones from Iran, Iraq, Syria and other countries in the region stood up against the terrorists, the President added, "Those who claim to fight terrorism killed the heroes of the fight against terrorism, Haj Qassem Soleimani, and they should be held accountable for this before the public opinion and the awakened consciences of the world".

The title is misleading as far as stragetic victory goes and how can a visit be such thing. Also him mentioning US dominance decline is just so generic and blatant BS.

Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
 
Battlion25 said:
The title is misleading as far as stragetic victory goes and how can a visit be such thing. Also him mentioning US dominance decline is just so generic and blatant BS.

Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
I agree. The U.S. is still very powerful but their focus has shifted to Ukraine. They need to calm the other areas down so not get bogged down again. Not saying Iranians haven’t done anything but it’s not a strategic victory unless you count the Syrian government surviving. The state however is partitioned. Sad for the Syrian people.
 
USA's presence in Syria is not that significant. Unlike Iraq, in Syria they don't control any strategic base and the current lily pad bases in Syria are of no strategic importance. Kurds are their foothold in Syria.

Turkey on the other hand is already in contact with Russia and Iran. They will eventually find a solution to end the dispute and allow Syrian refugees back to their homes in north-west of the country. It will end the huge pressure on Turkey's economy.
Battlion25 said:
The title is misleading as far as stragetic victory goes and how can a visit be such thing. Also him mentioning US dominance decline is just so generic and blatant BS.

Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
Muhammed45 said:
USA's presence in Syria is not that significant. Unlike Iraq, in Syria they don't control any strategic base and the current lily pad bases in Syria are of no strategic importance. Kurds are their foothold in Syria.

Turkey on the other hand is already in contact with Russia and Iran. They will eventually find a solution to end the dispute and allow Syrian refugees back to their homes in north-west of the country. It will end the huge pressure on Turkey's economy.
It is significiant bro as they hold the Oil and gas. Yes Turkey and Russia talk but they have common understanding which is keeping the status-quo until they feel both sides can re-engage in political dialogue which is not possible until atleast by mid 2040s. Both sides aren't in rush.

Meaning the new Syria is the long term Syria where each sides has come to terms with this stalemate and could be like this for the next 20-30 years. The Americans won't exit nor Turkey. Syria is another Cyprus but all sides are okay with it at the end of the day
 
Glad to see Syria recovering..apparently big contracts will be signed between the two countries for the re-construction of war areas.

PS: note Riasi welcome and Syrian female ministers..NO Hejab..love it..lol
Raisi_3.jpg
Raisi_2.jpg
Raisi_1.jpg
 
Iran and Syria relations have been bonded in blood:

This was in 2012. When even the Russians had given up on the syrian government

unnamed.jpg



This was the height of western regime change 'arab spring'. western terrorist politicians were bragging about murdering libya's head of state, and were openly saying assad was next. Israels mossad predicted assad had "weeks to survive"

Large parts of the country were lost, the entire nation and army was in total shock/collapse. and 99% of people were predicting an imminent collapse.

There were literally terrorist roamin damascus, and senior syrian officials had been assasinated, and rumours were going around that assad had fled damascus to latakia.

It was in that absolute dire life or death environment that 1 legged war vet saeed jalili met assad in damascus. And assured him (to universal mockery from the west, persian gulf arabs, and pretty much the whole world) That Syria was one of the main pillars of the axis of resistance, and Iran would never ever abandon it or let it fall..

The rest is history.
 
Battlion25 said:
The title is misleading as far as stragetic victory goes and how can a visit be such thing. Also him mentioning US dominance decline is just so generic and blatant BS.

Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
Considering that the original goal of the west and its "moderate" terrorist allies was the complete destruction of the syrian state,I`d say that this is very clearly a strategic victory,certainly for iran,as at this point the shia crescent now extends from the Caspian all the way to the Mediterranean.
The russians also havent done to badly as they now have a permanent naval base in the med.

You sound like one of those terrorist supporters boasting about the percentage of syrias territory they`d occupied,while conveniently ignoring the fact that the syrian government continued to hold on to the syrian heartland,the strip along its western border with the bulk of the populace,the major cities and the bulk of the critical infrastructure.By comparison the area that the us illegally occupies is sparsely inhabited desert.

As for the oil and gas,well maybe if it was iran or saudi then you might have something to crow about,however even at its peak way back in 2010 before the western backed terrorist insurgency,syria accounted for only 0.5% of global oil production,however with the insurgency that ended up dropping to 0.05% by 2016.
I suspect that the us would be lucky to even cover the costs of its occupation with those stolen resources,tho I do find it hilarious that the us condemns russia for its occupation and theft of ukrainian resources while it and its western vassals turn a convenient blind eye to its own identical behavior.
Still one should never forget the wests motto:"Do as we say not as we do",that is after all the most basic rule of the western backed "rules based international order",right?
:omghaha:
 
Battlion25 said:
Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
Iran has safeguarded the land route to the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and has established positions along the demarcation line to Occupied Golan.

The Syrian government remains in the Resistance camp, as illustrated by recent Palestinian rocket fire from Syrian soil.

This is the strategically most relevant aspect, and was the main reason behind the failed proxy war on Syria launched by the US-zionist-PGCC-Turkey camp in 2011. Syria's oil and grain resources had nothing to do with it.
 
AA_ said:
I agree. The U.S. is still very powerful but their focus has shifted to Ukraine. They need to calm the other areas down so not get bogged down again. Not saying Iranians haven’t done anything but it’s not a strategic victory unless you count the Syrian government surviving. The state however is partitioned. Sad for the Syrian people.
The partitioning too 3 defacto states is one part but the other part is them selling one of the partitioned part to Russia just for survival and taking second stage behind russia means a setback as it is effectively Russian zone now this was an unwise decision for the long term
 

