Iran’s parliament approves ‘hijab bill’; harsh punishments for violations

Maira La
- Mar 5, 2010
The bill defines an array of punishments for violators of a mandatory dress code, including fines and prison terms.
Tehran, Iran – Iran’s parliament has passed a new “hijab and chastity” bill that lays out punishment for people, especially women, who violate the country’s mandatory dress code rules.
On Wednesday, lawmakers approved the three-year duration of the legislation on a trial basis, with 152 voting in favour, 34 against, and seven abstaining.
