Iran’s parliament approves ‘hijab bill’; harsh punishments for violations

The bill defines an array of punishments for violators of a mandatory dress code, including fines and prison terms.

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s parliament has passed a new “hijab and chastity” bill that lays out punishment for people, especially women, who violate the country’s mandatory dress code rules.

On Wednesday, lawmakers approved the three-year duration of the legislation on a trial basis, with 152 voting in favour, 34 against, and seven abstaining.

Good stuff,,

Personally I'm all for choice and see enforced hijab as pointless, you can't make a skanky woman into a honourable one by enforcing hijab
If anything she will continue to whore around and just bring disrepute to the Hijab

However this is more then the hijab now and it's about the western liberal trash trying to influenced Iranians and change behaviors and break cultures

And Iran is taking the right decision, deal with it with crushing impunity and later have a respectful internal conversations,but for the moment ANY backtracking will be seen as a sign of weakness by the west and by the fire worshippers of the shah or whoever that prince clown is
 

