Iran’s Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing

Iran’s Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing​

Yasna Haghdoost and Arsalan Shahla, Bloomberg News
November. 2 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country continues to plan its response to the 2020 killing of its top general by the US.
The remarks come after reports Saudi Arabia and Washington had shared intelligence of a possible Iranian attack in the region.

It was not immediately clear if Khamenei’s comments referred to the reports. In a separate statement on Wednesday, Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed the claims as an effort to build negative publicity against the Islamic Republic.

Saudi Arabia, US Share Intel on Possible Iran Attack, People Say

Addressing students, Khamenei said Iran had not forgotten the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Iran would retaliate “when the time is right,” Khamenei said, according to comments carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Wednesday. “We stand by our words,” he added.

Khamenei also said the US was responsible for spreading disinformation among Iran’s youth, in comments similar to those from other Iranian officials suggesting that outside actors were fomenting unrest that has gripped the country for almost eight weeks.

Iran's Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country continues to plan its response to the 2020 killing of its top general by the US.
What happened in Ain al Assad was just for restoring military deterrence not revenge, so sooner or later it would happen.
 
What about the top Nuclear/Missile Scientist? That occurred inside Iran.

Should we expect assassination of similar person of interest inside Israel?

Israel always is one step ahead. Even with Hamas saga, only 13 Israel were killed vs 200+ palestine martyrs.
 
Anyone here played the new modern warfare 2?

This is exactly how the campaign goes
 
What about the top Nuclear/Missile Scientist? That occurred inside Iran.

Should we expect assassination of similar person of interest inside Israel?

Israel always is one step ahead. Even with Hamas saga, only 13 Israel were killed vs 200+ palestine martyrs.
These mullahs are all talk. They know the moment they target a high ranking Israeli, 10-20 very high ranking mullah/goon officials will be swatted like flies. Israeli intelligence over mullahs is top notch, total supremacy.


Meanwhile mullahs are forced to fabricate stories about some ''deliberate'' fire killing a very elderly Israeli professor or killing of ''ayatollah mike'' in Afghanistan.

What a joke. Total disgrace for a huge country like Iran.
 
What about the top Nuclear/Missile Scientist? That occurred inside Iran.

Should we expect assassination of similar person of interest inside Israel?

Israel always is one step ahead. Even with Hamas saga, only 13 Israel were killed vs 200+ palestine martyrs.
Well Iran is very patient like our carpets that take time to be woven but and at the end it'd be a masterpiece or our foods and stews that take a day to prepare and hours to be cocked.
Iran doesn't do cheap things, Iran looks long term .... for example look at this:
These anti ship missile didn't fall in the hands of Yemen overnight, these could be lethal against isreal trade shipment in Red sea.
Iran is actively is pushing back isreal in the region from pounding their bases in Iraq:
To thaw their plan to separate Kurdistan ....

isreal itself is terrified to engage with Iran directly that's why carry out its terrorist attacks thorough Iraq or by MEK and Komoloe terrorists.

These cheap analyzes over here is good just for laugh reality is something else.
 
Many Iranians think the avenge is in Israel basket now rather than Iranian basket.

Solimani avenged.
 

