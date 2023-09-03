What's new

Iran's Army reports that Yak-130 aircraft has joined the Air Force

IP- Iran's Army reports that a Russian-made Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft is in the country and has joined the Air Force.​

140206111904403328277134.jpeg

Iran Press/ Iran News: The report said the advanced combat trainer aircraft is able to meet the training needs of pilots to learn to fly 4th-generation fighters.
As an advanced training aircraft, the Yak-130 is able to replicate the characteristics of several 4+ generation fighters as well as the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57.
It can also perform light-attack and reconnaissance duties, carrying a combat load of 3,000 kg (6,600 lb).The joining of Yak 130 aircraft to the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in line with Iran's arms contracts with Russia.
