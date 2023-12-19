What's new

Iranian YouTuber

I

Iraqi soldier

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 12, 2022
89
0
86
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Why doesn't Iranian YouTuber activate the subtitle feature for videos on YouTube?
All Iranian YouTube channels turn off the subtitle bar. Why?
Are they ashamed of others understanding the video content? Those who do not speak Persian how can they understand what they are saying
IMG_1606.jpeg
Don't they think about getting views from other countries?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
  • Article
Sweet Baby Inc - why video games are becoming more and more woke
Replies
13
Views
704
REhorror
R
Sineva
  • Article
Iranian Oil Is Stuck Off Coast of Texas, but U.S. Firms Won’t Touch It
Replies
3
Views
1K
ReasonableStar75
ReasonableStar75
beijingwalker
Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old houses
2
Replies
20
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Bilal9
Iranian commandos seize Houston-bound oil tanker with 28 crew members
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
925boy
925boy
Vanguard One
Staged online videos feed Islamophobia in Modi's India
Replies
2
Views
322
surmabhopali
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom