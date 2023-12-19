Iraqi soldier
Why doesn't Iranian YouTuber activate the subtitle feature for videos on YouTube?
All Iranian YouTube channels turn off the subtitle bar. Why?
Are they ashamed of others understanding the video content? Those who do not speak Persian how can they understand what they are saying
Don't they think about getting views from other countries?
