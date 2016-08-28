What's new

Iranian military engine development news and updates

Given that Iran has made impressive achievements in the field of engine development in aerospace, marine and others sector, I think a dedicated thread should be in order.

Let me start by first saying by the orders of Iranian leader, a company dedicated solely for the design and manufacture of engines had been established and now we are starting to see results. So please use this thread to post about development in this area.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Below are some pictures taken from an exhibition last week in August 21st 2016.

327678_805.jpg


sF4uc.jpg


147176236085306400.jpg

147176236212447200.jpg


147176236433451900.jpg
 
@Serpentine you think this should be a sticky thread? It is a very important area in which we will see many developments, I think a sticky thread is appropriate.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most important new of recent time was that last week, after passing all required test, the Iranian turbojet,(heavily upgraded J-85) called "Owj" was revealed, this marks a significant milestone. Only a few nation possess the technology to create such engines, even though turbojets are old, there still is required a considerable technological base to manufacture a reliable one.

147176690004487600.jpg


1395053110333015184384910.jpg


Below is a video showing part of its manufacture and test phase.


As stated earlier, this engine has been in testing for many years, below you can get a glimpse of it in the picture when the then president Ahmadinejad was visiting an exhibition where it was shown, this was around 6 years ago.

8S9K43905B15D.jpg


This shows that this engine was made many years ago, but only recently revealed when proved reliable after passing all required tests

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An even better news is that Iran has stated that an engine with power 4 times this one is in testing. MAPNA, an Iranian company and an pioneer in gas turbines is helping build this engine.
Below is source for the news (in Persian):

معاون علمی و فن آوری رئیس جمهور گفت: در شرکت دانش بنیان م‍پنا موتور جت با چهار برابر قدرت موتور جت رونمایی شده در مراسم روز صنعت دفاعی در دست ساخت است.
به گزارش پایگاه اطلاع رسانی شبکه خبر ، سورنا ستاری با اشاره به رونمایی از موتور جت هواپیما در وزارت دفاع افزود: این موتور با همکاری30 شرکت دانش بنیان تولید شده است.
وی تصریح کرد: محققان جوان کشورمان توانستند فن آوری ساخت این موتورها را در کشور بومی سازی کنند.
ستاری گفت:‌ وزارت دفاع می تواند نیازهای خود را در سه دسته مختلف طبقه بندی و تولید آن را به شرکت های دانش بنیان واگذار کند.
معاون علمی و فن آوری رئیس جمهور تاکید کرد: ما می توانیم محصولات مختلفی را تولید و تجاری سازی کنیم
http://irinn.ir/news/172657/موتورهای-جت-با-چهار-برابر-قدرت-کنونی-دردست-ساخت-است
 
SOHEIL said:
Look at that RD-33 engine in background !!!

& guess what :D

There is also TV3 engines :D

Heli Heli ...
Few years ago , Iran imported RD93 engine for its Mig29 fleet and also engine modification for its F5 fleet. Few Iran F5 has RD93 engine to test the frame endurance.
 
HAIDER said:
Few years ago , Iran imported RD93 engine for its Mig29 fleet and also engine modification for its F5 fleet. Few Iran F5 has RD93 engine to test the frame endurance.
I bet f5 will disintegrate if you put RD93 instead of J85 inside it and also the airplane is physically incompatible with rd93 unless you leave around 1m of the engine outside the airplane.
 
JEskandari said:
I bet f5 will disintegrate if you put RD93 instead of J85 inside it and also the airplane is physically incompatible with rd93 unless you leave around 1m of the engine outside the airplane.
Iranian engineers increased the length and weight of the F-5 and changed the shape of its tail fin and engine unit. Two American engines J85-GE-21B were replaced by Russian RD-33s.

http://www.kommersant.com/p815301/r_529/Iran_Arms_Aviation_Military/

Iranian Fighters to Fly with Russian Engines
 
its better to compare RD33 with J79 not J85

We are talking about these differences
Length: 430cm vs 130cm
Diameter: 105cm vs 45cm
Thrust:51kn vs 16kn
 
JEskandari said:
its better to compare RD33 with J79 not J85
RD33 is better then RD93. RD 33 is better lighter and longer life span. RD93 is export version of RD33, but not that efficient. Pakistani RD93 modified for more thrust, but it decrease the service life.
 
RD 33 need serious optimization to not produce black smoke and use lesser fuel ....

Thanks to copy license issue , even if we reverse engineering it , we won't reveal the reverse engineering version unless we buy license from Russia ( it's impossible due sanctions ) or make at least 20-30 percent change in it ....
 
Iranian companies should be working hard to engineer, small turboprops, since they have significant applications

Reaper class UAV- UCAV, light weight transport- patrol planes, training aircraft which could provide close air support

IRI is definitely lacking turboprop uav with 600- 800 kg payload. Reaper rival badly needed in modern warfare
 
More pics:

Below you can see Iranian expendable jet engines for UAVs and cruise missiles:

Bv0le_2IYAABTvC.jpg


UAV engines:

572983_628.jpg



462bf0ddbe0d.jpg

MADO Wankel-type single-rotor engine



20141022_123826.jpg


be5336db2c11.jpg

550_side.jpg

MADO MD550 engine 4-cylinder



a0dba87d9528.jpg

MADO MD275 2-cylinder, horizontally opposed 2-cycle engine

9a53d0ed1816.jpg

MADO 1-cylinder 2-cycle engine types including MD26 with parts breakdown
 
Rukarl said:
Turbofan jet engine for long range cruise missiles. This engine is being used in Iranian Somour cruise missile with range of 2500km-3000km.

marasem-roz-sanate-defae95-1-jpg.331301
I wonder why we don't use it for UAV's like Fotros or Shahed
 
Rukarl said:
This is an expendable engine brother. For UAVs (unless they're a suicide uav) we have to use the OWJ engine.
too powerful and too Fuel hungry for UAV's like Shahed or Fotros you may use it on Something like RQ-170 copy but not Shahed-129. when we can build it for Soomar, then why not build a more durable one for making a more capable UAV.
 

