Iranian FM arrives on two-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties and the emerging regional situation with the leadership of Pakistan.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.

“The wide-ranging agenda includes discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking this relationship forward.

The Iranian foreign minister will also call on the speaker National Assembly and chairman Senate where the two sides would discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, a high-ranking delegation comprising the deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the ministries of trade, roads and urban development, investment, agriculture, and energy, preceded the foreign minister for preparatory meetings, the spokesperson said.

“Foreign Minister Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” it was added.

Wide-ranging agenda includes discussion on all aspects of bilateral ties and emerging regional situation, says FO
