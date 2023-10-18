What's new

Iran urges Muslim countries to sanction Israel after Gaza hospital strike

PakAlp

PakAlp

www.aljazeera.com

Iran urges Muslim countries to sanction Israel after Gaza hospital strike

Tehran wants an oil embargo and other sanctions to be imposed on Israel after a deadly attack on a hospital in Gaza.
www.reuters.com

OPEC plans no immediate action after Iran urges Israel oil embargo, sources say

OPEC is not planning to hold an extraordinary meeting or take any immediate action after Iran's foreign minister called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel, four sources from the producer group told Reuters.
www.arabnews.com

Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel

DUBAI: Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday. An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of...
We must never forget and forgive those states who will oppose this move, the traitors within will be exposed soon.
 
The Arabs are multiple countries and hundreds of millions of people

All the Arabs had to do right from the start, is state that they do not accept this illegal colonial state of Israel and ANY state supporting Israel will have ZERO trade with any Arab country

They would then have a choice, destroy their trade and relations with multiple countries and hundreds of millions of people for a shitty little Jew apartheid state or try to resolve the situation




The Arabs states with their gutless approach, created this situation



Even now,, the U.S and Israel were eager to circumnavigate the Palestinian issue and try to improve relations with the Arab and Muslim world



THIS MUST NOT OCCUR and we must create so much hatred for Israel and Jews that generations will be affected


Muslim countries must start to act as a group,, identity enemies like Israel, like hindus and respond accordingly
 

