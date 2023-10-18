PakAlp
Iran urges Muslim countries to sanction Israel after Gaza hospital strike
Tehran wants an oil embargo and other sanctions to be imposed on Israel after a deadly attack on a hospital in Gaza.
www.aljazeera.com
OPEC plans no immediate action after Iran urges Israel oil embargo, sources say
OPEC is not planning to hold an extraordinary meeting or take any immediate action after Iran's foreign minister called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel, four sources from the producer group told Reuters.
www.reuters.com
Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel
DUBAI: Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday. An urgent meeting of the OIC is taking place in the Saudi city of...
www.arabnews.com
We must never forget and forgive those states who will oppose this move, the traitors within will be exposed soon.