Iran unveils hypersonic weapon 'Fattah'

How's that Iranian Stealth Fighter goin? now Hypersonic Missiles?
I think only Russia has operational hypersonic missiles (Zircon/Kinzhal)5th Country in the world
It was built about a year ago and after completing it's tests was unveiled today.Until Iran successfully tests it nothing can be said for sure.
I think only Russia has operational hypersonic missiles (Zircon/Kinzhal)
According to Hajizadeh, this missile is designed to attack air defense systems. Let's call it upgraded Hormuz-1.
Is it passive-guided Anti Radiation Missile like Hormuz-1/2?
In November 1401, General Hajizadeh announced the construction of a hypersonic ballistic missile on the sidelines of the anniversary ceremony of the martyrdom of General Tehrani Moghaddam at the headquarters of the IRGC Aerospace Force, and said: "This missile has a high speed and can maneuver in the atmosphere and out of the atmosphere."@Philosopher
"This new missile passes through all the missile shield systems, and I don't think there will be technology that can be countered for decades to come. The missile targets enemy anti-missile systems and is a major generational leap in the missile field