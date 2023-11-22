What's new

Iran unveils Fattah-2 hypersonic cruise missile

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
1,345
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Iran unveils Fattah-2 hypersonic cruise missile​

IMG_20231119_134226_735.jpg

Iran unveiled its Fattah-2 hypersonic missile during a visit by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGCAF)...
Screenshot_20231120_011324_net_telewebion~01.jpg

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is shown a cutaway model of the second stage of the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile during a visit to the IRGCAF museum in Tehran on 19 November 2023. (leader.ir)
Iran unveiled its Fattah-2 hypersonic missile during a visit by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGCAF) museum in Tehran on 19 November.
F_SxqSuWUAAhpVU.jpeg

Media coverage of the event showed the Fattah-2 consists of a ballistic missile motor that looks similar to the one used to power the Fattah missile that was unveiled in June and a re-entry vehicle (RV) that looks like it was inspired by Boeing's X-51 Waverider experimental hypersonic cruise missile, albeit without an air intake for a scramjet engine.
A cutaway model of the Fattah-2 RV shown to Khamenei had two tanks, one larger than the other, such as those used to hold the fuel and oxidiser in liquid-propellant ballistic missiles.
Screenshot_20231120_011307_net_telewebion~01.jpg

Tasnim News Agency reported that the RV's engine uses hydrazine fuel, which is typically used in hypergolic propellant combinations that spontaneously combust when mixed. Hypergolics are highly toxic and corrosive but are often used for spacecraft as their engines can be easily shutdown and restarted. While this engine would enable the Fattah-2 RV to accelerate outside the Earth's atmosphere, Tasnim reported that it can only steer when inside the atmosphere using its aerodynamic control surfaces.
The Iranian media reported that the Fattah-2 has a range of 1,500 km, not much farther than the 1,400 km of the Fattah, which has an RV powered by a solid-fuel rocket motor that has a movable nozzle that allows it to change course when outside the atmosphere to accurately help it evade air-defence systems.

Iran unveils Fattah-2 hypersonic cruise missile

Iran unveiled its Fattah-2 hypersonic missile during a visit by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGCAF)...
www.janes.com
 

Similar threads

Mehdipersian
Iran’s Fattah hypersonic missile: real threat and technological challenge
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
Blue In Green
Blue In Green
Darius77
Iran 4th country with Hypersonic Technology
2 3
Replies
33
Views
625
MMM-E
MMM-E
lydian fall
  • Article
Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
8K
DF41
DF41
Mehdipersian
Iran joins club of countries developing ramjet-powered cruise missiles(supersonic speed)
Replies
1
Views
815
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
Mehdipersian
Russia Eyes Iran's New Cruise Missile with 900-Mile Range
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Deez Nutz
Deez Nutz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom