Iran TV: US meddling in Bangladesh’s politics for geopolitical interest​

The escalating closeness between Beijing and Dhaka is a cause for concern in Washington, a report by the Iranian media saysNational flags of Bangladesh and USTribune ReportPublished: July 8, 2023 2:08 PM | Last updated: July 8, 2023 2:08 PMIran's Press TV has raised allegations that the United States is intervening in Bangladesh's politics, driven by "geopolitical interest".The report, titled "US meddling in Bangladesh", which was published on Friday, states that relations between the US and Bangladesh are laden with "mistrust and suspicion".According to the report, "the escalating closeness between Beijing and Dhaka is a cause for concern in Washington”.Syed Muhammad Ali, a geopolitical analyst from Islamabad, provided his insights within the report.He argues that the US seeks to retain its influence in Bangladesh due to five reasons: value system ideology, political system, economic dominance through currency, diplomacy and law, and finally, security.He further examined that "all Muslim-majority nations share a common interest in diminishing and recovering from Western dominance and exploitation. They regard Chinese investment and engagement as a beacon of hope to reduce this exploitation and dominance."He also mentioned that it is a "historical fact" that the US has attempted regime changes."This is the unfortunate reality of the world in Asia, Africa, and Latin America," he commented.In the context of Bangladesh, Ali indicated that the ruling party is confronted with three challenges – domestic politics, regional challenges, and balancing between China and the US.He added: "If you examine Bangladesh's relations with the US and China across three domains - security, economy, and foreign policy - you will agree that Bangladesh maintains a reasonable degree of neutrality between the two. It has not taken sides on any significant issues against the US and China.""It is under significant pressure to resist Chinese investment. However, choosing sides is difficult for Bangladesh," he explained.Ali pointed out that the US political style contrasts with the Chinese model, adding that Western powers "utilize all tools including coercion, pressure, and sanctions to force developing nations to comply with their policies."Press TV also noted that Washington aims to lessen the influence of its competitor, China.The recent changes in visa policy before the elections exhibit Washington's growing frustration with Dhaka.