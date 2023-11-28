IRAN SHOCKS THE WORLD

First , I love Iran and the Iranian people.

Secondly : I love its Islamic system and the commitment of its people and government to Islam and its rulings.

Third , I hope to develop in all aspects of science and technology.

BUT ​

I hate theirs nervousness and racism

This racism and hatred of others is not part of religion, but rather it is against religion and instills peoples’ hatred against it.

Iran as a regime did not do this, but the Iranian people do.

This puts even Iran's allies in an embarrassing position in front of others and they are unable to defend it, even though they are sacrificing in order for Iran to remain strong because they believe that it is the only one in the universe who supports them and is similar to them.

Here, I exclude their hatred of the Wahhabi kingdom, as everyone hates their arrogance, their slavery to the West, and their betrayal of Islamic interests.

It will not make Iran influence and reform others because this position puts a wall between it and other Islamic countries they can’t hear or respond.

AND NOW

I want to advise all my Iranian brothers not to be blinded by hatred in accepting what I have to say in the military field. I am from Iraq. We have fought many wars and learned a lot. We have engineers and experts who studied in important universities in the world and we have benefited from many experiences.

At the same time, I am a very good follower of Iranian defense industries and achievements, whether on Iranian websites, social media, or foreign websites.

I concluded my knowledge as follows



1- Iran’s educational system is not of the required quality, which produces scientists and experts who can develop industry and technology, or they do not benefit from real expertise and do not support it, but rather support others for reasons, some of which we know or do not know.

2- It does not have an administrative system and structure that uses human and financial resources efficiently and scientifically.

3- Iran is not good at planning and prioritizing the most important over the important. Rather, it is subject to randomness and improvisation in its scientific and industrial projects, which appear scattered and ill-considered, and is not subject to prioritization in obtaining the appropriate product at the appropriate time.

4- It does not benefit from its international relations to obtain the best deals and agreements with the highest technology and the best product at the lowest cost in accordance with the established approach and defense plan.

These points are the most important and I can talk a lot,

especially the failed media aspect in terms of naming the product, timing of its announcement, and how to photograph and display the product information and plan.

As for how you concluded that?

This is what I expect some people will object to

It is next

When I see the poor defense achievements presented with a huge announcement and great joy over this achievement, it gives a bad impression

When I see a failed project on display that is portrayed as a great achievement when it is not, I get the impression of the level of universities, education, administration, and scientific elites behind the project.

When I see that a weapon or equipment is given unrealistic and exaggerated specifications, I can only look at it to know its true specifications, this gives a very bad impression.

And now

I'll give you an example

This example reveals the extent of the low level of all elements and institutions responsible for Iranian defense industries, from education to industrial companies

I won't go back much

Perhaps someone will say, “Things have changed and we are better off.”

I will talk about the latest thing that was presented, unfortunately in the presence of Mr. Leader Khamenei

An air defense system called Mehran was displayed, and this system contains an AESA radar. This system is good and is a development of the Russian Buk M2 system, which Iran manufactures locally, with a very good radar, but its range is not as announced by the highest official in the defense industry, Haji Zadeh.

This radar is said to have a range of 450 km, and the system’s missiles have a range of more than 300 km,

which is impossible

Because if you look at the radar (and the optical cameras next to it, which means that they are intended for close ranges) and measure the size of the radar, it will not reach the size of the French GM-400 radar, which is of the AESA type and is no less than three times the size of the Mehran system’s radar, with a range of 400 km.

But Hajizadeh says to Leader Khamenei that the range of the system is 300 km and the range of radar detection and tracking is 450 km.

my brothers

I want you to sense the danger to Iran if these officials remain in positions of responsibility

I do not accuse them of being agents or idiots

But I say that they are not worthy of responsibility and must be replaced

Islam puts the right person in the right place, not the other way around

Therefore, when we need to know the legal ruling in Islam, we consult the scholars of jurisprudence on this subject, and when the people want to know the position that pleases God, Blessed and Most High, then we must obey the religious scholars. Religious scholars place the expert in the appropriate place for him.

So we must acknowledge this fact and deliver the information to the senior leadership as a people who want the interests of their country and the interests of the nation.

Hajizadeh and others are doing their best, and perhaps there are agents who want to spoil the projects, but he does not have the qualifications for this position and must be replaced today, not tomorrow, so that Iran does not lose time, resources, expertise, and industry.