Iran releases five Americans in prisoner swap, US to release $6bn in frozen oil revenue

Qatar brokered deal:
Iran has released five Americans from prison into house arrest while discussions for their complete release are in progress, a US National Security Council spokesperson said on Thursday.
"We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained and has placed them on house arrest," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, said in a statement.
"We will not rest until they are all back home in the United States," she added, saying that the White House would have little more to say because "negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate".
The release of the Americans comes in exchange for several incarcerated Iranians and eventual access to nearly $6bn in frozen Iranian oil revenue, according to the deal struck by the US and Iran. The US will transfer nearly $6bn of Iran’s money in South Korea into an account in the central bank of Qatar.
The Iranian Americans allowed to leave the prison include businessmen Siamak Namazi, and Emad Shargi, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also has British nationality.
Namazi was arrested in October 2015 on charges of trying to overthrow the state, accusations that he denies. He has been in Iranian custody for over seven years. His father, Baquer, was granted permission to depart Iran in October for medical care after facing comparable charges, which Washington also refuted.
In January, Namazi started a week-long hunger strike and sent a letter to US President Joe Biden, pleading to bring him home.
Tahbaz, detained in 2018, received a 10-year prison term for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security" and for alleged espionage on behalf of the US. Similarly, Shargi was sentenced to a decade behind bars in 2020 on spying charges.
"The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development," Jared Genser, a lawyer who represents Namazi, said in a statement.
"While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more."
The departure of the five Americans from Iran could take weeks.
The news comes following the reported arrest and imprisonment of a woman holding dual Iranian and American citizenship in Iran on accusations of espionage, Khorasan Daily, a pro-government news outlet, revealed on Thursday.
The daily did not disclose the individual's identity but noted that she "had worked with non-governmental organisations in Afghanistan". So far officials from the United States have not issued any response to these claims.
In June, the US said it wanted Iran to take steps to de-escalate tensions, including steps to curb its nuclear programme and cease actions that destabilise the region, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
The spokesperson added that the US continues to use diplomatic engagements to pursue goals with Iran in coordination with allies and partners, but said that Washington denies any reports that a deal with Tehran is imminent.
The identity of the fourth American released from prison remains undisclosed, as does that of the fifth individual who was previously under house arrest.
