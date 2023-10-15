What's new

Iran must join the War in Gaza

R2D2

R2D2

Sep 15, 2009
1,195
-7
Pakistan
Pakistan
Iran and its allies have been making statements only with small scale actions by Hezbollah. The say that will join the war if American joins the war in Gaza. On the other hand, America has already joined the war by positioning its ships in the Mediterranean and Israel has bombed the airports in Syria as well. America has already stopped the payment of money held in Qatar bank to Iran and is doing regional diplomacy like Saudi visit by Blinken to change the dynamics in Israel's favor.

They must not wait further and join the battle from Syria and Lebanon. If they continue the insurgency, Israel which is already short of munitions and iron dome armaments will become defenseless in the near term and if they continue the insurgency for the long term, then Israel will fall.

This is the time for the Iranian leadership to decide. If they remain content with issuing statements, then the opportunity will pass for changing the landscape of the Middle East and in the future nobody will believe in Iranian commitments.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Iran to end Israel's existence and all else is rhetoric.
 

