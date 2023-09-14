What's new

Iran is becoming a bigger problem in ME

Iran openly threatens Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and all of its Arab neighbors.

How long before a coalition of the willing will be formed? It seems like Iran is a ticking time bomb.
 
Iran never threatened Azerbaijan, but merely noted that it will not allow Azerbaijan to change international borders by invading its neighbours. In fact, Iran's Defence Minister is in Azerbaijan today and Iran fully supports Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Afghanistan is ruled by brutal Taliban Islamists who have been killing Iranian border guards. Iran's response has been very measured and Iran is not looking to escalate with the Taliban at all. Instead, Iran hosted peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan resistance in Iran not long ago, and supported the expulsion of foreign occupying military forces from Afghanistan.

Iran has not threatened Pakistan and they have good relations, despite Pakistan's inability to make good of its trade promises due to fear of consequences from the US.

As for Iran's Arab neighbours, Iran recently reached a detente and re-established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and this is expected to follow with Egypt and others soon. Iran has good relations with many Arab neighbours, including Iraq, Qatar, UAE and others.

If you want to invade Iran don't wait for your fantasy coalition to help you, do it yourself. Or maybe ask Israel if they are interested in joining you on your quest, they will be your only ally.
 
Iran never threatened Azerbaijan, but merely noted that it will not allow Azerbaijan to change international borders by invading its neighbours. In fact, Iran's Defence Minister is in Azerbaijan today and Iran fully supports Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Afghanistan is ruled by brutal Taliban Islamists who have been killing Iranian border guards. Iran's response has been very measured and Iran is not looking to escalate with the Taliban at all. Instead, Iran hosted peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan resistance in Iran not long ago, and supported the expulsion of foreign occupying military forces from Afghanistan.

Iran has not threatened Pakistan and they have good relations, despite Pakistan's inability to make good of its trade promises due to fear of consequences from the US.

As for Iran's Arab neighbours, Iran recently reached a detente and re-established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and this is expected to follow with Egypt and others soon. Iran has good relations with many Arab neighbours, including Iraq, Qatar, UAE and others.

If you want to invade Iran don't wait for your fantasy coalition to help you, do it yourself. Or maybe ask Israel if they are interested in joining you on your quest, they will be your only ally.
So I guess you will even argue that Iran was on Azerbaijan’s side in the first Karabakh war? Iran always plays two sides. At this moment it tries to play the diplomatic game but I don’t think Iran has changed its toxic philosophy.
 
So I guess you will even argue that Iran was on Azerbaijan's side in the first Karabakh war? Iran always plays two sides. At this moment it tries to play the diplomatic game but I don't think Iran has changed its toxic philosophy.
I don't need to argue anything, it is a well-documented fact:

In the first years of the conflict, which coincided with the presidency of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Iran, Iran provided military training and financial assistance to Azerbaijan.

Hashemi Rafsanjani wrote in his memoirs of 1993, "I called Foreign Minister [Ali Akbar Velayati] and said they could try to get Afghan fighters to cross into Azerbaijan. They needed weapons and ammunition and wanted to protect the area around the Khoda Afarin Dam from the Armenians. Mr. [Mohammad] Forouzandeh, [the Minister of Defense], announced that a $30 million arms and ammunition deal had been reached with the Azerbaijanis."

Rezaee was also personally involved in training Azerbaijan’s military. "I personally ordered that the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region be clarified and that the army of the Republic of Azerbaijan be equipped with appropriate military equipment and that necessary training be provided. Even at that time, I had issued orders for special military training of the Azerbaijani military forces."

According to Mohsen Rezaee, "a large number of Iranians took part in the Karabakh war, and in addition to the wounded who were transported back to the country, a large number of Iranian martyrs in the war were also buried in Baku."

Iran's position on Nagorno-Karabakh has been consistent and stated by all officials in the Islamic Republic, including the Leader.

The better question is why a Muslim majority country like Azerbaijan is importing billions of $ of weapons from Israel and allowing Israel to set up bases on Iran's border to use for terrorist operations inside Iran (which they brag about).
 
Persian delusions of grandeur. Their economy is fried, their people can't wait to get out, but they have billions to spend and tons of non-Persian Shi'ah zombie meat shields to punch above their own weight and interfere far beyond their borders.
 
Iran openly threatens Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and all of its Arab neighbors.

How long before a coalition of the willing will be formed? It seems like Iran is a ticking time bomb.
That American led coalition was screwed in Syria and tons of Takfiri terrorists were sent to hell.

Today, USA is busy in Europe and Iran is already cleaning its own borders from the same coalition's terrorists.

I guess that's why your backside is on fire.
 

