Iran is becoming a bigger problem in ME

So I guess you will even argue that Iran was on Azerbaijan’s side in the first Karabakh war? Iran always plays two sides. At this moment it tries to play the diplomatic game but I don’t think Iran has changed its toxic philosophy.Iran never threatened Azerbaijan, but merely noted that it will not allow Azerbaijan to change international borders by invading its neighbours. In fact, Iran's Defence Minister is in Azerbaijan today and Iran fully supports Azerbaijan's position on Nagorno-Karabakh.
Afghanistan is ruled by brutal Taliban Islamists who have been killing Iranian border guards. Iran's response has been very measured and Iran is not looking to escalate with the Taliban at all. Instead, Iran hosted peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan resistance in Iran not long ago, and supported the expulsion of foreign occupying military forces from Afghanistan.
Iran has not threatened Pakistan and they have good relations, despite Pakistan's inability to make good of its trade promises due to fear of consequences from the US.
As for Iran's Arab neighbours, Iran recently reached a detente and re-established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and this is expected to follow with Egypt and others soon. Iran has good relations with many Arab neighbours, including Iraq, Qatar, UAE and others.
If you want to invade Iran don't wait for your fantasy coalition to help you, do it yourself. Or maybe ask Israel if they are interested in joining you on your quest, they will be your only ally.
A potential conflict with the Taliban means Iran has delusions of grandeur?Persian delusions of grandeur.
That American led coalition was screwed in Syria and tons of Takfiri terrorists were sent to hell.Iran openly threatens Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and all of its Arab neighbors.
How long before a coalition of the willing will be formed? It seems like Iran is a ticking time bomb.