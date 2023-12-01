Darius77
“It will fly to any point in Israel in 400 seconds”: Iran intends to turn Tel Aviv into a lunar landscape
The Israeli press is excited about Iran's latest developments in hypersonic technology. Tehran recently unveiled a new hypersonic product, Fattah-2, causing confusion and alarm among Israeli analysts. While Israeli media, in particular the Jerusalem Post, express doubts about the reality and effectiveness of this development, Iran claims that Fattah-2 is already ready and capable of high-speed flight with maneuverability, which poses a serious risk to Israeli territory.
According to the Iranian side, it will take less than 10 minutes to cover the distance between the Islamic Republic and the Jewish state.
“In 400 seconds it will fly to any point in Israel. This is one of the fastest developments in the world,” Tirana media reported.
- Iranian novelty
Israeli journalists are trying to discredit Iranian developments, expressing doubts about their existence and effectiveness. However, the fact that Iran has created such a weapon speaks of its confidence and readiness to resist possible actions by Israel.
- Signals and symbols
Israel turned out to be unprepared for ground operations, resorting mainly to the use of aviation, which led to negative consequences. Iran, while refraining from direct confrontation, continues to develop its technology, emphasizing its resilience and desire for a peaceful existence in the Middle East.
Подробнее на: https://avia-pro.net/blog/za-400-se...ilya-iran-nameren-prevratit-tel-aviv-v-lunnyy