Iran and Saudi Arabia reportedly agree to resume diplomatic ties and re-open embassies within two months

This is great news. I hope there’s a sustained peace so the region can flourish. I say this as a Shia who has enormous respect for the Gulf Arabs who didn’t squander their resources and talent like we in Pakistan have. Need to make peace and kick out all outside forces that have shed blood for $$$$
Settle down my friend.Iranians have an national obsession, inferiority complexes and hatred for Arabs for the Muslim Arab conquest of Iran and centuries of Arab rule, the everlasting change of religion, culture, linguistic (Farsi is almost an Arabic dialect as a consequence), scripture, names, surnames (most of which are Arabic in origin), even genetical impact etc. The most hardcore Iranian nationalists (the majority abroad and I suspect the majority of their irreligious youth nowadays) claim that Iran has been an Arab colony for the past 1400 years and anything remotely related to Islam is an "Arab virus". You see such similar rhetoric from certain Iranian users here on PDF as well. They know who they are themselves.
Most Iranians are only Muslim by name, they value their pagan traditions such as Nawruz (ancient Semitic/Babylonian spring festival that they copied in pre-Islamic times like almost everything else), most of them (young generations) have a deep hatred for Islam (which they associate with Arabs) and they already have the lowest mosque attendance in the entire Muslim world.
Arab regimes are retarded if they trust such an entity especially considering the past 43 years of history.
Settle down my friend.
This is interesting, the American administrations are wanting to isolate iran and create a division between Iran and gulf countries whereas the Chinese trying to bring them together.
That might be the case but talking is better than fighting.The Americans/Westerners are irrelevant here, Arabs (the people) don't like nor do they trust Iranians. They have good reason to.
Stop that nonsense talk...You will be talking "Farsi" soon Saudi boy...Start your lessons today "Norooz" is approaching and its a good time for you to begin your civilization process.KSA were the ones that cut diplomatic ties back in 2015 when they executed a bunch of Shia extremists/terrorists. Iran had a far too big mouth as usual (meddling in internal Saudi Arabian affairs) and had some local thugs storm the Saudi Arabian consulate in Mashhad (a city founded by Arabs and Mashhad is an Arabic name too like so many Iranian city names) and as a consequence KSA rightly cut diplomatic ties. Rest is history.
This will mean nothing if the Iranian Mullah's continue their nefarious meddling in internal Arab affairs and Arab states that are in crisis or undergoing civil wars as opportunistic vultures. Notice how they are incapable of doing such a thing in stable Arab states.
KSA does not need Iran for anything nor do Arabs need it who are the big brother in this relationship on every front.
Arabs are divided politically and some Arab regimes seem to like the Iranian Mullah's and their nefarious activities. I guess that they like to be failed states. Houthi-ruled Northern Yemen, small/tiny Southern Lebanon and Lebanon as a whole and partially Al-Assad regime in Syria albeit they are now desperately opening up to their Arab brethren again, I guess they learned it the hard way that nothing good comes out of being Mullah partners other than misery.
KSA should just allow Iranian pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah and take the money and refrain from doing anything else with that entity.
Iran is to most Arabs what India is to Pakistan.
Iran has no patent on Shia Islam. Shia Islam is native to Arabia. In fact it were the Arab Mullah's that spread Shia Islam most recently during the Safavids.
Iranian meddling is a cause of much bloodshed in the Arab world from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon to Yemen.
Arab leaderships have to be insane to trust this Mullah regime.