Iran-Afghanistan Headed For War & Where Pakistan Stands - Caspian Report

The Afghan Taliban government seem to be playing with fire here…what’t the end game?
Do they really think they‘ll be able to take on Iran and Pakistan at the same time?
This is lunacy and they should know better than this…
This probably explains why Whisky visited Iran a few weeks ago. Could they be planning a joint counter offensive?
EDIT: Nevermind it wasn’t Whisky…
This probably explains why Whisky visited Iran a few weeks ago. Could they be planning a joint counter offensive?
EDIT: Nevermind it wasn’t Whisky…
Pakistan’s Afghan ‘troubleshooter’ in Tehran for talks
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s relationship with the Afghan interim government is on the edge, the country’s focal person on Afghanistan undertook a visit to neighbouring Iran on Wednesday in order to discuss the evolving situation. Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special envoy on Afghanistan...
