What's new

Iran-Afghanistan Headed For War & Where Pakistan Stands - Caspian Report

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,661
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Afghan Taliban government seem to be playing with fire here…what’t the end game?
Do they really think they‘ll be able to take on Iran and Pakistan at the same time?

This is lunacy and they should know better than this…

This probably explains why Whisky visited Iran a few weeks ago. Could they be planning a joint counter offensive?


EDIT: Nevermind it wasn’t Whisky…

pdf.defence.pk

Pakistan’s Afghan ‘troubleshooter’ in Tehran for talks

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s relationship with the Afghan interim government is on the edge, the country’s focal person on Afghanistan undertook a visit to neighbouring Iran on Wednesday in order to discuss the evolving situation. Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special envoy on Afghanistan...
pdf.defence.pk
 
LOL whiskey cannot comprehend what is heading his way. When you choose the American side there are always consequences.
 
Dalit said:
LOL whiskey cannot comprehend what is heading his way. When you choose the American side there are always consequences.
Click to expand...
Whisky doesn't need to, he will take his family and settle in EU or America after damning Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
Pakistan’s Afghan ‘troubleshooter’ in Tehran for talks
Replies
0
Views
81
Edevelop
Edevelop
Edevelop
The new vision for economic collaboration with Iran will benefit Pakistan hugely
Replies
1
Views
97
AsianLion
AsianLion
P
G20 Consequence: Will Pakistan Endup Being A Blip On The Map?
2
Replies
27
Views
365
Neelo
Neelo
ghazi52
Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy
Replies
5
Views
251
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
third eye
Pakistan's foreign policy
Replies
0
Views
204
third eye
third eye

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom