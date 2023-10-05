iPhone 16 trial production to start in Chengdu, China this December​

beijingwalker
iPhone 16 trial production to start in Chengdu, China this DecemberBy Soumyakanti
Oct 5, 2023
According to the tipster, Apple has established a sample production line in Chengdu, China. The leaked timeline suggests that domestic contract manufacturers could begin producing engineering prototypes as early as December. Subsequently, supplier integration and debugging activities are anticipated to take place in March or April of the following year.
The iPhone 15 series, which is already available to consumers, has received mixed reviews, with some critics noting its lack of significant innovation, reports of overheating issues, and concerns about limited changes compared to previous models. Apple appears to be facing increasing competition, especially in the software department, as some basic features available on Android devices are not yet on iOS. Consumers are seeking more from Apple.
However, the upcoming iPhone 16 series, expected to launch next year, holds promise for reinvigorating Apple’s reputation for innovation. This new lineup is expected to feature four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These forthcoming models are anticipated to bring significant changes and improvements to the table.
According to past reports, the iPhone 16 is set to introduce a significant design innovation with its borderless design, which aims to reduce borders and enhance the screen-to-body ratio for a wider and more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the iPhone 16 is expected to utilize new materials to make the phone lighter and thinner while improving durability and grip. While they used Titanium this year on Pro models, it may have resulted in some overheating issues, prompting the need for further refinement.
On the technical side, tipster Mobile Chip Expert has provided insights into the upcoming iPhone 16’s specifications. The base model is expected to feature the A17 chip using the N3E process, mirroring Apple’s recent introduction of the A17 Pro chip for its Pro models. This differentiation between Pro and standard chips might be a cornerstone of Apple’s future strategies.
Additionally, the iPhone 16 is anticipated to incorporate thinner printed circuit boards (PCBs) made from RCC adhesive-backed copper foil, replacing the former flexible copper substrate.
This modification could make the device slimmer and pave the way for hardware enhancements such as a larger screen for the Pro models.
