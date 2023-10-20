beijingwalker
iPhone 15's demand alarmingly low in key markets, iPhone 16 series to have A18 SoC reveals analyst
In recent weeks, there has been growing concern over the demand for Apple’s iPhone 15, particularly in China. This concern was exacerbated by a recent report from Bloomberg that revealed disappointing iPhone 15 sales in the country.
China is one of Apple’s biggest markets and one of the largest markets for smartphones in the world. And while there are many players in the Chinese smartphone market, for years now, Apple has been dominating the premium segment of the market. With the Apple 15 series, and the launch of the Huawei Mate 60, the dynamics are shifting.
Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, has now echoed these concerns while also shedding light on what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.
iPhone 15 faces lacklustre demand in China
According to Jeff Pu, in a note to investors reported by 9to5Mac, demand for the iPhone 15 has fallen short of the demand witnessed for the iPhone 14 during the same period the previous year. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro Max remains the most sought-after model among consumers, closely followed by the iPhone 15 Pro.
On the other hand, demand for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the non-Pro models, is considerably is weaker, even when compared to the non-Pro iPhone 14 from last year.
Pu pointed out that the less expensive models are readily available in stores worldwide, but regional dynamics must be considered. China, in particular, is proving to be a challenging market for Apple.
The Chinese market presents stiff competition for the iPhone from a variety of local smartphone manufacturers, most notably Huawei. Huawei’s recently launched Mate 60, equipped with a 6.8-inch display, slim bezels, high-resolution cameras, and a robust 5,000mAh battery, has gained traction.
What’s more, its starting price of ¥5999 (approximately $819) is about $200 less than the iPhone 15 Pro in China.
In contrast, while Huawei’s global smartphone shipments saw a significant drop in the wake of US sanctions, Pu noted that the demand for Huawei’s latest offerings in China has exceeded expectations.
India comes to the rescue?
This scenario poses a risk for Apple, as China accounted for 22 per cent of total iPhone shipments in the first half of 2023. A mere 4.5 per cent drop in the iPhone’s market share in China would translate to roughly 12 million lost iPhone sales. That would prove to be a massive hit to Apple’s bottom line.
However, it’s not all gloom and doom for Apple. iPhone sales continue to thrive in the United States, and the company is banking on increased interest in premium smartphones in India.
And although India isn’t as big of a market for iPhones as China is, Indian consumers are sure loving their iPhones. In a Reuters report that quoted insights from Counterpoint, Apple is projected to account for 7 per cent of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December, up from 5 per cent in the first half of 2023. Most crucially, this will entail the Dusshera-Diwali festive season as well as the year-end holidays, the period when people are most likely to upgrade.
Moreover, there’s an expectation of a “seasonal recovery” in the European market, which could help balance the scales.
iPhone 16 rumours start pouring in
In addition to discussing the iPhone 15’s performance, Jeff Pu has offered insights into what can be anticipated from the upcoming iPhone 16.
According to Pu, next year’s Pro models are expected to come equipped with a faster 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7, and a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. In contrast, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are set to inherit some of the technologies introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, including Wi-Fi 6e.
Following a trend from the previous year, Apple integrated the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro into the standard iPhone 15, while the iPhone 15 Pro received the new 3-nanometer A17 Pro chip.
Speculation regarding non-Pro versions of these chips for mid-range iPhones seems to be coming true. Pu reported that, rather than developing a less powerful chip based on the A17 Pro, all iPhone 16 models will be powered by chips from the A18 family.
This development is partly in response to overheating issues associated with the iPhone 15 Pro. According to Pu, a significant part of this problem stems from the suboptimal design of the A17 Pro chip, which, despite being built on a 3-nanometer process, doesn’t offer substantial improvements in performance or efficiency compared to its predecessor.
