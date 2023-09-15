What's new

iPhone 15 Pro Max sales booming in China; 6-7 week wait times

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Buyers of Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro Max in some countries including China, Japan and the United States may have to wait until November to get the smartphone, an early sign of strong demand for the company as it started taking pre-orders on Friday.


The four-to-five week wait period for the Pro Max in China could also allay fears of a financial hit in Apple's third-largest market amid growing competition from Huawei (HWT.UL) and Beijing's widening curbs on iPhone use by government staff.

The wait is slightly shorter for iPhone 15 Pro in China at two to three weeks, according to Apple website. It said it could deliver iPhone 15 on Sept. 22, the day the phone goes on sale in stores.

In top market United States, buyers will have to wait for six to seven weeks before getting the Pro Max, the most expensive model in the iPhone 15 model line-up that was launched last week. The wait is five to six weeks for the model in Japan.

But like China, the wait is shorter for the Pro model, with a period of just two to three weeks for the 128 gigabyte version in the U.S. and Japan.

Some analysts said the long wait period also reflected the lower initial supply of Pro Max as Apple faced hurdles in securing supplies of the displays used in the model with thinner bezels than previous iPhones.

Those issues have, however, been resolved, said Nabila Popal, research director for worldwide tracker group, at IDC.

"We expect Apple to get into full gear by the holiday season with shipments highly skewing towards the Pro Max model, which should give Apple a nice bump in its average-selling price."

STRONG CHINA ORDERS​

The high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models were sold out on the Apple store on Alibaba's Tmall marketplace within a minute of going on sale, Chinese local media reports said.

On JD.com, one of Apple's biggest sale channels in China, more than 3.4 million reservations were placed in total for the four iPhone 15 models in the run-up to the e-commerce platform opening orders on Friday evening.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1702682343201227007
 
Everything that it's useful to dominate, it's made in USA. In this case electronic espionage.

That's the reason you can see software and internet services made in usa around you, and you can't see washing machines or food made in usa around you.

It's a empire specialized in human domination.

through bruteforce, militarily.
through brainwashing, hollywood movies.
and with absolute espionage, electronically telecom services like that device.

if something is not useful to kill, spy or deceive people, then it's not exported from to usa to whole world.
 

