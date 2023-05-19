International Peacekeeping Day

What's new

BRIG DR. TUGHRAL YAMIN (R)​

272.jpg



From 1948 till January 31 2023, 4,280 peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price of laying down their lives serving under the United Nations flag. This figure includes 171 brave Pakistani men and women. On June 5, 1993, 24 Pakistani soldiers were killed by Somali insurgents in Mogadishu. This was the highest loss in a peacekeeping operation on a single day. June 5 is officially dedicated to the memory of the Pakistani peacekeeper.

0a7d7a81e8e3a20e4c34748e98ef45f6.jpg


The International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers is celebrated on May 29 each year. It is to honor and pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel peacekeepers for the invaluable services they have rendered in conflict zones around the world.
Peacekeeping operations are difficult and dangerous. These are conducted in areas outside the territorial remit of one’s country. The obtaining environment is alien, the territory is unfamiliar and there is enemy behind every bush. The rules of engagement are often unclear and the mandate has many risks attached to it. These operations are executed at extreme peril to one’s life.
Peacekeepers have lost lives because of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rocket-propelled grenades, artillery fire, mortar rounds, landmines, armed and successive ambushes, convoy attacks, suicide attacks, road and air crashes, and targeted assassinations.

bf65417dcecc7f2b0006e1f5793b7143.jpg


The United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan was established on January 1, 1949. The Indians no longer allow the military observers to operate on their side of the Line of Control.

On March 29, 2022, Muhammad Ismail, Faizan Ali, Asif Ali Awan, Samiullah Khan, Muhammad Saad Nomani and Muhammad Jamil Khan, six peacekeepers from Pakistan; a peacekeeper from the Russian Federation; and a peacekeeper from Serbia, all of them serving with UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the east of the country (Tshanzu area, 20 kilometres south of Rutshuru, in North Kivu). The helicopter was on a surveillance and reconnaissance mission in an area where clashes had taken place between the M23 militia and the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

28891cb4ab421830acc36b1f5fd6c91e.jpg


The first death of a peacekeeper occurred in Palestine in July 1948 when a Norwegian soldier was gunned down. Two months later, on Friday, September 7, 1948, Swedish aristocrat Count Folke Bernadotte, the UN Mediator in Palestine, was assassinated by the Lehi group, a Zionist terrorist organization, commonly known as the Stern Gang. The Zionists considered the slain UN official sympathetic to the British and the Arabs and therefore a serious threat to the emerging State of Israel. Bernadotte’s killing sent shockwaves into the nascent peacekeeping operation in Palestine.
The second high profile death was also that of a Swedish official. UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld who died in an air crash on September 18, 1961, was en route to negotiate a ceasefire between the UN Operations in the Congo and the Katangese troops under Moise Tshombe. His Douglas DC-6 airliner SE-BDY crashed near Ndola, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). Hammarskjöld and 15 other passengers perished in the incident. Hammarskjöld’s death caused a succession crisis at the UN. There was no line of succession and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had to vote on a successor.

Pakistani peacekeeper Naik Naeem Raza, who served the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC was posthumously awarded a UN medal by Secretary-General António Guterres. Raza had died during an ambush on a UN convoy in January 2018.

On July 22, 1997, during its 3802nd meeting, the UNSC unanimously adopted Resolution 1121 to institute the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal. The first medals were awarded in October 1998. The award is given to any military personnel, police, or civilians who lose their lives while serving in a UN peacekeeping operation, so long as the death did not result from misconduct or criminal acts. The criteria came into force on January 1, 2001 and the medal may be given to individuals who qualified before or after that date. The physical medals are presented to the next of kin of the deceased recipient. The medal is egg-shaped and made of clear lead-free glass, engraved with the name and date of death of the recipient, the UN logo, and the inscription “The Dag Hammarskjöld Medal in the Service of Peace” in English and French.
On October 6, 1998, the first three Dag Hammarskjöld Medals were awarded to Hammarskjöld himself, René de Labarrière (killed by a landmine in Palestine in July 1948), and Folke Bernadotte (assassinated in Jerusalem by Jewish extremists in September 1948). Beginning in 2001, the UN began awarding dozens of medals each month for the UN peacekeepers who had been killed between 1948 and 2001. Since 2001, there have been annual medal ceremonies for those who were killed in UN peacekeeping operations the previous year.
ee3dd1c2669f11eabe41d99571167c74.jpg


Pakistan is one of the leading troop contributing countries for UN peacekeeping operations. Currently, it has more than 4000 troops serving on peacekeeping duties. Since 1960, more than 200,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have served on UN peacekeeping missions.

Peacekeeping is a transitory phase between peace and conflict and does not mean that it will lead to conflict resolution, but it has helped save countless lives and brought peace and stability to many countries over the decades. UN peacekeeping cannot fully succeed on its own in creating the necessary conditions to end conflict and secure lasting political solutions. Its partnerships with member states, civil society, non-governmental organizations, UN agencies and other parties are fundamental to bringing tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary people, in areas such as economic development, the rule of law, women’s rights, human rights, health and education.
Two of the oldest UN missions are still deployed in Palestine and Kashmir. The UN peacekeeping mission in Palestine was established on 29 May 29, 1948, when the Security Council authorized the deployment of a small number of UN military observers to the Middle East to form the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), to monitor the armistice agreement between Israel and its Arab neighbours. The United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was established on January 1, 1949. The Indians no longer allow the military observers to operate on their side of the Line of Control (LOC).
Since 1948, more than two million women and men have served in 72 UN peacekeeping operations, directly impacting the lives of millions of people and saving countless lives. Today, UN peacekeeping deploys more than 87,000 military, police and civilian personnel in 12 operations. Pakistan is one of the leading troop contributing countries for UN peacekeeping operations. Currently, it has more than 4000 troops serving on peacekeeping duties. Since 1960, more than 200,000 Pakistani peacekeepers have served on UN peacekeeping missions.

3850b1a23fec9e1b958601a27109d0d5.jpg


One distinguishing feature about the Pakistani participation is that despite the odds, they have stayed the course. Despite the high rate of casualties in Mogadishu and the Ebola virus in Liberia, Pakistani peacekeepers have not shirked duty and have continued to function.
United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) is one of the most dangerous missions in the world. Since its deployment in 2013, more than 250 MINUSMA peacekeepers have lost their lives. They have been deliberately targeted by armed terrorist groups, and faced the threats posed by landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). From 2021-2022, 195 members of the Malian force and 26 civilians have been evacuated at the request of the Malian military authorities. One contributing member state has also withdrawn its peacekeepers from MINUSMA, owing to the inherent risks to their soldiers.
Among the death and carnage in the mandate area of MINUSMA, a Level II hospital at Mopti is providing life-saving services. This hospital is being run by the military doctors of the Pakistani contingent. Staffed with 75 medical personnel, including 10 women and 65 men, the hospital operates 24 hours a day, and is always on the alert. The team is not only in charge of medical care and evacuation of injured Blue Helmets, but also assist civilians and members of the Malian Defense and Security Forces who suffer attacks.
The doctors in this hospital have performed delicate life-saving and urgent surgeries on the injured peacekeepers. For the lady doctors such as the Commanding Officer, Saira Mehboob, Commander Farah Javed Farooqui, and Lieutenant Colonel Ambreen Ahsan, and their colleagues at the Mopti hospital, it is a constant struggle to provide medical aid to the injured.
On the international day for the peacekeepers, we salute our brave men and women serving on the frontlines in UN missions in conflict zones across the world.

The contributor has authored five books, two of which are about UN peacekeeping, i.e., UN Peacekeeping Operations in Somalia 1992-1995: A Pakistani Perspective (2019) and International Peacekeeping: Perspectives from Pakistan (2023).
E-mail: tyamin57@hotmail.com

www.hilal.gov.pk

Pakistan’s Contributions to the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions​


Since its inception, Pakistan has played a significant role as a responsible member of the international community to help realize the ideals of global peace and security through active support in various regions of the world. Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves while undertaking the challenging tasks of peacekeeping in conflict-torn areas.
efe34c4e2190e97d1adc625902822b13.jpg

Historical Perspective

Pakistan has a longstanding commitment to United Nations Peacekeeping dating back to 1960, when our first peacekeeping mission was deployed in Congo. Thereafter, it has been a long saga and we have been nearly anywhere and everywhere UN Peacekeeping went. From 1960 to the end of 1970s, Pakistani peacekeepers remained employed in 3 out of 11 UN missions which include West Irian, Yemen and Congo. In the 1980s, UN’s role in peacekeeping shrunk due to the impact of Cold War, and resultantly, peacekeeping missions were reduced to 6. In these times, Pakistani peacekeepers remained deployed in Namibia to serve humanity. Post-Cold War era saw a surge in the spread of international and global conflicts. During those turbulent times, UN played an active role and deployed its peacekeepers in 36 missions worldwide with Pakistani troops serving mankind in 21 missions across the global conflicts. Somalia was one of the most volatile conflicts in which 23 Pakistani peacekeepers lost their lives on a single day in a rescue operation. In the 2000s, Pakistan participated in 12 out of 18 missions with the highest ever strength of 10,500 peacekeepers.
So far, over 225,000 Pakistani troops have remained a part of 48 missions in 28 countries around the globe. These include Infantry Battalions, Artillery and Armour Regiments, Engineers, Signals, Logistic Companies, Aviation Units and above all our doctors in hospitals who have served the humanity with courage and pride.

Current Deployment
As of today, Pakistan is contributing approximately 4326 troops deployed in ten missions across the world. Overall, we are the fifth largest troops contributing country to UN peacekeeping mission of global peacekeepers.

Role and Tasks of Units Deployed in UN Missions

Infantry
▪ Prevention of expansion of armed groups.
▪ Maintenance of security and protection of civilians.
▪ Dominate areas of tactical importance.
▪ Rapid deployment to prevent the advance of negative forces.
▪ Dominate the area of responsibility through presence.
▪ Targeted operations focusing on critical capabilities to render them ineffective (leadership, command and control, sustainment, and armament etc.).
▪ Deter armed groups from inflicting violence against the civilians.
▪ Establish and maintain UN’s freedom of movement.

Aviation
▪ Air assault (including quick reaction).
▪ Close air support.
▪ Troops’ insertion and extraction.
▪ Air patrol (observer/monitors tasks) with armed troops on-board.
▪ Area surveillance and reconnaissance.
▪ Day and night medevac (medical evacuations) and casevac (casualty evacuations), with an integrated aeromedical evacuations team (AMET) or any AMET provided by the mission.
▪ Troops/cargo transport.
▪ Firefighting for air operation at the main operating base.

Engineers
▪ Assist in the mobility of own forces to facilitate their tasking.
▪ Site surveys (topographical and boundary).
▪ Clearing and grubbing of the selected sites, roads and airfields, selective demolition at the selected sites, roads and airfield (if required).
▪ Support the construction of unit field defense including a perimeter security fence.
▪ Perform specialized Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) with functions such as detection, identification, evaluation, render safe, recovery and disposal of explosive remnants of unexploded or abandoned explosive ordnance recovered from the mission area.
▪ Conduct Weapons Technical Intelligence (WTI) collection, explosive incident investigation and evaluation of evidence.
▪ Respond to bomb threats.
▪ Support the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) within its capabilities.

Hospital
▪ Provide primary healthcare, catering to all common illnesses and infectious diseases to all personnel operating in the area of responsibility of the hospital.
▪ Perform limb and life-saving surgery such as laparotomy, appendectomy, thoracentesis, wounded exploration and debridement, fracture fixations and amputations.
▪ Perform emergency resuscitation procedures.
▪ Administer vaccination and other disease prophylaxis measures as required in the mission area.

Female Troops Participation

Alongside men, our women peacekeepers are also proudly serving under UN’s flag and contributing to peace in different parts of the world. Overall, over 450 Pakistani women peacekeepers have served in UN missions so far alongside actively participating in the UN-led Integrated Training Services (ITS) Team initiatives. 35 female officers have been trained at various international peacekeeping training institutes, whereas 174 lady officers have been trained at Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad. Currently, Pakistan Army has deployed 83 lady officers in various UN missions as a part of Engagement Teams in contingents and as staff officers.

Sacrifices for Peace

This proud journey; however, has not been easy or without sacrifices. 171 Pakistani peacekeepers including 27 officers have laid down their lives for the noble cause of world peace and have been honored with Dag Hammarskjold Medal, the highest UN accolade.
5c9452254bccd24b8ad0bb1ab4408ad1.jpg

21186d7b1482412ab14f0332b8aee119.jpg

Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS). Centre for international Peace and Stability (CIPS) is a premier institution pursuing studies/training in Peace and Conflict Regime. While one of its wings organizes Ph.D, Masters and graduate studies, the Peacekeeping Department is meant to impart realistic, focused and mission-oriented training to the potential peacekeepers including contingent commanders, military observers, staff officers and nucleus staff of Infantry and formed contingents. It was established in March 2013 with the purpose to effectively integrate and institutionalize peacekeepers’ training regime transforming all potential peacekeepers (military/police), as well as the aspirant civilian scholars, into an effective core of experts and enablers in consonance with Security Council’s Resolutions for employment in the UN missions. In a short span of time, CIPS has achieved an international stature and is aptly recognized by the leading UN departments and the agencies involved in training and sensitizing regime.

Vision Statement
To develop CIPS into Regional Peacekeeping Centre of Excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art information technology (IT) enabled training facilities and wherewithal in rendering quality training to scholars and enablers. CIPS presupposes a training facility way ahead than other regional UN peacekeeping training institutions to produce scholars in the Peace and Conflict Regime besides organizing a wide range of peacekeeping training courses having enhanced foreign participants’ representation therein the indexed UN Integrated Training Service (ITS) portfolio.

Disciplines/Courses other than Peace and Conflict Studies
CIPS at NUST handles a vast array of pre-deployment training courses for UN missions. To date, overall 175 Peacekeeping Training Courses have been conducted wherein 2863 peacekeepers including 407 Allied Officers have been trained and sensitized. The institution has the honor to be among the toppers with four leading courses having the recognition of UN ITS Department. Efforts are at hand for the recognition of two more courses.
5eb2a86c4e7f9ba6dfe6f786e90c26d7.jpg

d04eb5de4d99080be674f159197a514a.jpg

Cooperation with Friendly Countries
Consonance to the prospective outreach and expansion, joint ventures for training and enhancing cooperation with other troops contributing countries (TCCs) is also being pursued by CIPS. In this regard, memoranda of understandings (MoUs) have been signed between CIPS and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA). Whereas, MoUs with the Institute of Peace Support Operation Training Sri Lanka (IPSOTSL), Korean Peacekeeping Operation Centre (KPOCENT) and UN Women have been formulated and are in the process of approvals. Moreover, contingent upon infrastructural development of the CIPS, the possibilities of cooperation with other countries in peacekeeping training through collaborated arrangements remain a priority consideration.
9f0609b9d45dd55bed75f892cf095fcf.jpg

UN Military Unit Manual (UNMUM)
Besides providing quality peacekeepers, Pakistan has also contributed in the policy and academic domain of the UN. Pakistan spearheaded the formulation of various UN Military Unit Manuals (UNMUM), Project for Aviation and Counter IED Manuals, which has been widely appreciated and acknowledged. Pakistan’s subject matter experts have abundantly contributed to the formulation and revision of 18 manuals in the policy and academic domain of the UN.

