International manhunt on as Chinese woman flees US after fatal crash

www.shine.cn

Police in Seattle have issued an international arrest warrant for a Chinese drunk driving suspect ac
www.shine.cn www.shine.cn

Ti Gong
The Porsche (left), that crashed on September 30, was driven by 26-year-old Ting Ye (right). She is now wanted for vehicular homicide as her fellow passenger was killed in the crash.

Police in the United States have issued an international arrest warrant for a 26-year-old Chinese woman involved in a fatal drunk driving incident in which her fellow passenger was killed.

The suspect, Ye Ting, and the victim, Liu Yabao, 27, also a Chinese national, both worked in Seattle, Washington. It is believed that Ye has fled back to China.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 30 in Seattle, Washington, where Ye, reportedly intoxicated and driving at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour), lost control of her vehicle, causing it to flip and crash into a wall. Ye survived with minor injuries but Liu, who was in the car, was not so fortunate and died at the scene.

Ye was taken to hospital but refused to cooperate with any investigation.

Court documents also mention that one of the first responders at the scene "smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Ye."

Ti Gong
A photo of the Porsche (left) that crashed on September 30 with two people inside and a photo of the skid marks (right) left when the Porsche crashed.

On October 9, a court issued an arrest warrant with a bail amount of US$2 million, requiring Ye to surrender her passport and remain within the state of Washington, unless allowed by court.

However, after leaving the hospital on October 6, Ye was driven by an acquaintance to Vancouver, Canada, and on October 10, she apparently flew back to China.

On October 27, US authorities issued an international arrest warrant, stating that "we just want to make it clear to Ms. Ye that she is wanted for vehicular homicide. We need her to come back to speak with us."

"She has a warrant in the system if she ever tries to enter the United States, she's going to be immediately arrested. We need her to just come back, take care of this, so the family of the victim can move on," the police added.

 
Are you covering all vehicular homicide in the US, or just the ones that involve Chinese Nationals?
 
Please give it a rest since no breath test was taken at the scene of the accident no drunk driving charges will stick second she stayed in hospital before leaving so cops had plenty of time to charge her which they didn't and most important performance vehicals like that carry 5 million insurance for bodly harm so this whole news stinks of BS
 

