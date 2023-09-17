INTERFAITH NIGHTMARE: Muslim girl MURDERED and HANGED by RAJIV KUMAR GUPTA after fight

hatehs
Befriended an office colleague, then started staying at Sana’s house, the body was found in the apartment roomNeksha Gupta22 hours ago
Ranchi. A woman named Sana Praveen, who lived in an apartment located in a posh area of Ranchi, died under suspicious circumstances. Sana’s body was found hanging in her house. Although the initial investigation considered it to be a suicide, the family members have expressed suspicion of murder in the incident.
Actually Sana was a resident of Jamshedpur and worked in a private company in Ranchi. Sana’s body was found hanging from a fan in Pundog OP’s Eklavya apartment flat on Saturday morning. After receiving information from the police station, the police of Punadag OP police station recovered the body and sent it to the morgue for post-mortem. According to reports, Sana was in a live-in relationship with a young man named Praveen Rajeev.
Both are residents of Jamshedpur. Rajeev and Sana were working in the same company. Although Rajiv was married, Sana and Rajiv often quarreled over this. It is feared that Sana may have committed suicide due to this dispute. However, the police are currently probing the matter and investigating at every point. Sana’s family members have also been informed and the police will take further action based on their application.
Giving information on the case, Ranchi city SP Rajkumar Mehta said that the police is investigating the case after collecting all the technical evidence. Currently, the police are interrogating Rajeev as well and trying to unravel the mystery of his death. Sana’s family is not treating it as death, they are saying that Sana’s body has injuries and V is not treating it as suicide but they are calling it murder. He said that Rajeev was seducing Sana and keeping her with him.
