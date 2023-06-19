Interesting news/event/sports/article from Indonesia

What's new

High Nationalism spotted during National Team Football Match

 
FIBA Asia Cup 2022, Jakarta


 
Jokowi is seen in GBK stadium, watching national football team match, with his body guards

 
G20 Leaders Dinner and Indonesian Cultural Performances, Bali Island, 2022

 
ASEAN leaders in one boat. Laboan Bajo, Eastern Indonesia region 2023

 
Indonesian national team vs World Cup 2022 winner, Argentina


PS: Indonesian team uses several Indonesian-European mix blood players (Indonesian citizens)
 
"Will take time [to] formulate a system without Messi" - Twitter explodes as Argentina fail to beat Indonesia by huge margin in Lionel Messi's absence

ByApratim Banerjee
Modified Jun 19, 2023 15:26 GMT

Argentina defeated Indonesia 2-0 in their international friendly in Jakarta on Monday, June 19. Although they won the encounter, fans on Twitter pointed out that La Albiceleste seemed to struggle without their talisman and captain Lionel Messi.

"Will take time [to] formulate a system without Messi" - Twitter explodes as Argentina fail to beat minnows Indonesia by huge margin in Lionel Messi's absence

Argentina defeated Indonesia 2-0 in their international friendly in Jakarta on Monday, June 19.
Before the match, Indonesia vs Argentina 2023


Sneaking inside Indonesian supporters


After the match

 
Indonesia vs Jordan


Indonesia v Jordan | Men | Full Game | FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2022​



Indonesia vs Jordan - Full Game Highlights | FIBA Women's U16 Asian Championship 2022​

 
Highlight AVC Challenge Cup for Women 2023 - Macao, China vs Indonesia 0 - 3 | Moji​

 
Indonesian national team players who are mix Indonesian-European blood after the Indonesia vs Argentina match.

 

Argentina cap Asian tour with 2-0 win over Indonesia​

By Ananda Teresia
June 20, 202312:21 AM GMT+7Updated 21 hours ago


Soccer Football - International Friendly - Indonesia v Argentina - Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia - June 19, 2023 Argentina's Leandro Paredes in action REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana REFILE - CORRECTING ID



JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - A long-range thunderbolt from Leandro Paredes and a second-half headed goal from Cristian Romero earned Argentina a 2-0 victory on Monday in a friendly against Indonesia, making it two wins from two for the world champions on their short tour of Asia.

The South Americans dominated an at-times scrappy match against a spirited Indonesia team who were energised by a rapturous crowd of 56,000 which cheered every pass, throw and foray into the Argentine half.

The visitors had the best of the early action, with Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Gonzalez both denied and Facundo Buonanotte squandering a chance after skipping around the advancing keeper.

They finally made their breakthrough in the 38th minute when Paredes found space and blasted into the top corner from 30 metres.

Argentina doubled their lead 10 minutes after the break when an unmarked Romero converted with ease from a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

There was no hiding the disappointment in Indonesia over Lionel Messi's absence, despite his part in Argentina's 2-0 win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday, when he netted in 79 seconds, his fastest international goal.

Dressed overwhelmingly in red and waving national flags, the fans in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium still chanted "Messi" as the team walked on to the pitch.

Indonesia defended in numbers to try to stem the onslaught and created a few chances in the second half, testing keeper Emi Martinez with a succession of long throws into a crowded box.

But they stumbled on the attack and struggled to contain Alejandro Garnacho, one of six second-half substitutions, who almost made it three in stoppage time.

"I'm quite satisfied with my team's performance, including Garnacho," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "I hope the young players can further develop."

The match was the only bright spot in a torrid eight months for football in Indonesia, during which 135 fans were killed in one of the world's worst stadium stampedes.

The Muslim-majority country was stripped of its right to stage the under-20 World Cup in March over domestic resistance to Israel's participation, and replaced as hosts by Argentina.

Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong said the match was a confidence boost ahead of next year's Asian Cup, while the country's president, Joko Widodo, said he had feared the team would be trounced.

He described their second-half performance as "extraordinary".

"Argentina are ranked first and we're 149th, but we only conceded two goals," he said. "This is a big experience for us."

Argentina cap Asian tour with 2-0 win over Indonesia

A long-range thunderbolt from Leandro Paredes and a second-half headed goal from Cristian Romero earned Argentina a 2-0 victory on Monday in a friendly against Indonesia, making it two wins from two for the world champions on their short tour of Asia.
Indonesia women national team defeated Australian national team


Philippine defeated Indian team

 

