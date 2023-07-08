Inspector among five held for hijacking cooking oil van, kidnapping driver in Karachi

Kingdom come
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2021
- Messages
- 574
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
suspect as Arsalan, a guard of Inspector Zafar Iqbal.
The held suspects told the police that Arsalan and his accomplices had sold six drums of cooking oil and 30 cartons of ghee at cheaper rate to the shopkeeper.
A police officer, who wished not to be named, said that four held suspects were private persons, including an owner of the shop/ warehouse.
The officer said that this gang, led by Inspector Zafar Iqbal, was involved in looting vans carrying cooking oil, ghee not only in district Central, but Korangi as well for considerable time.
The held suspects told the police that Arsalan and his accomplices had sold six drums of cooking oil and 30 cartons of ghee at cheaper rate to the shopkeeper.
A police officer, who wished not to be named, said that four held suspects were private persons, including an owner of the shop/ warehouse.
The officer said that this gang, led by Inspector Zafar Iqbal, was involved in looting vans carrying cooking oil, ghee not only in district Central, but Korangi as well for considerable time.