Inside CERN’s ‘antimatter factory’ creating antihydrogen - BBC News
Our universe is full of matter, and each and every particle of matter, theoretically, has an anti-matter counterpart. These allusive particles have fascinated physicists for decades. And now the Antimatter Factory at CERN has succeeded in creating antihydrogen. Researchers hope it could help answer one of the universe’s biggest mysteries: where did all the antimatter go? This video is from Click, the BBC’s flagship technology programme.