INSECURE: SEETHING Bharati journalists CHIMP OUT and go INSANE, calling for Mohammad Rizwan to be PUNISHED by ICC for dedicating century to Gaza

I have a great deal of respect for Vikrant Gupta as a sports journalist quite frankly but his post lacks substance. bit surprised that he is much involved in the cricket and still doesn't seem to know about the rules and when the ICC exercises or enforces its sanctions. When you're on the field, you're playing within the rules set by the ICC. Dhoni did that in btw the Match that's why he was targeted by the ICC. What you do in ur personal capacity, on your personal social media accounts, thats falls outside the ICC's jurisdiction. While the ICC does regulate certain aspects, for instance preventing involvement in illegal activities like betting and corruption, other than that, it has no authority over personal social media posts or personal life. Even if Rizwan makes a similar comment during a post-match press briefing, the ICC still doesn't do jack!

Btw If he has so many problems with politics and all, the first thing to do is ask your govt why after 2013, ur team never played in Pakistan. You'll get the answerrr

As for other posts, i dont give a damn about right-wing shits!
 
