Inflation Is Making Americans Hate the US Economy，Just How Bad Is the US Cost-of-Living Squeeze? We Did the Math

just what is the point this article is attempting ?

sure price of commodities is up.

But it says savings of ALL strata of income went up.

which is possible ONLY if people stopped consuming commodities - this is not the case since these are essntiasl

OR people in all strata of income made more money than the increase in costs



Which is a good thing. In spite of the horrendous CCP/Xi screw up that caused global wuhan pandemic America ensured Americans did well.



None of this is a surprise. CCP is systemically wrong and that is catching up with them - at the poor cost of Chinese people.

USA is naturally abundant and systemically more right, so they will always be better off (until CCP is removed)