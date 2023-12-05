What's new

Induction ceremony of the 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy held at PNS Mehran.

Even while the Pak folks in general, and this PDF forum in particular, are going through the worst times the PN and PAF are forging ahead at a full throttle! The character of an institution is known by their activities at the hardest times....
 
The aircraft will be utilized to undertake ferry, logistics support, Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC), General Evacuation (GENEVAC) and training missions.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Even while the Pak folks in general, and this PDF forum in particular, are going through the worst times the PN and PAF are forging ahead at a full throttle! The character of an institution is known by their activities at the hardest times....
How exactly does the Pakistani navy inducting a 10 year old third hand civilian plane, look like "forging ahead at full throttle" to you? :cheesy:
 

