Induction ceremony of the 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy held at PNS Mehran.

.,.,
Induction ceremony of the 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy held at Naval Aviation Base PNS Mehran, Karachi.
Former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ATR 72-500 (AP-BKX) joins Pakistan Navy under serial number 75.It's the 5th ATR 72 to join Pakistan Navy.
7
Induction ceremony of the 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy held at Naval Aviation Base PNS Mehran, Karachi.
Former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ATR 72-500 (AP-BKX) joins Pakistan Navy under serial number 75.It's the 5th ATR 72 to join Pakistan Navy.
7