What's new

Indrajaal: India Unveils Autonomous Wide-Area Anti-Drone Technology

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,123
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
SOURCE: AFI

1624975349-2985.jpg

In a significant leap forward in drone defense technology, the world witnessed the unveiling of “Indrajaal” in Hyderabad. This groundbreaking development took place in the presence of Lt. Gen. (retd) Gurmit Singh, the Governor of Uttarakhand. Indrajaal, developed by Grene Robotics, is hailed as the world’s first and only autonomous wide-area anti-drone or counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS). This revolutionary technology has the potential to redefine India’s position in the global defense technology landscape.

Indrajaal is a formidable addition to the arsenal of drone defense systems globally. What sets it apart is its capability to counter a wide spectrum of drones, ranging from micro and mini drones to small, large, and even extra-large drones. This extensive coverage makes Indrajaal an invaluable asset in the fight against the increasing menace of rogue drones.


The development of Indrajaal comes at a critical juncture when India has experienced a surge in hostile UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) activity over the past two years. These hostile drones have been involved in various illicit activities, including attempts to transport weapons, contraband, and even narcotics across international borders. Alarming intelligence reports have also pointed to the active involvement of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, in planning drone-based operations for smuggling arms and narcotics into regions like Jammu and Punjab.

Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, recognizing the strategic significance of Indrajaal, commented, “Indrajaal marks a groundbreaking advancement in defense technology that is set to reshape the security landscape for defense, public infrastructure, and private sectors. This system will not only enhance our nation’s self-reliant military capabilities but also address the urgent need of the hour to defend against the increasing threat of drones.”

The unveiling of Indrajaal underscores India’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovations in defense and security. With the ever-evolving landscape of asymmetric warfare, where drones are becoming increasingly accessible to non-state actors, such advanced anti-drone systems are critical to safeguarding national security.

Indrajaal’s autonomous and wide-area coverage capabilities offer an effective shield against a wide array of potential threats. This advancement not only enhances India’s self-reliance in defense technology but also contributes to global efforts in countering the misuse of drones for nefarious purposes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698318916400066997


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698342480658202817
 

Similar threads

N
Indian Air Force ‘Bets Big’ On Swarm Drone Technology To Overwhelm, Outfox Enemy Defense Systems
Replies
1
Views
412
NG Missile Vessels
N
INDIAPOSITIVE
'Indrajaal' Grene Robotics develops India's 1st autonomous drone defence dome system
Replies
0
Views
925
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
N
IIT Kanpur 🇮🇳 develops AI-enabled 'suicide drones', can destroy targets up to 100 km
Replies
6
Views
392
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
N
India inducts new strike-capable Heron Mark 2 drones at forward airbase in northern sector
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
NG Missile Vessels
N
N
Indian Armed forces to deploy Predator drones in border areas near China, Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
521
PWFI
PWFI

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom