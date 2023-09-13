What's new

Indonesians overwhelmingly prefer democracy over strong leader: Pew survey

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
22,540
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesians overwhelmingly prefer democracy over strong leader: Pew survey
Updated

36 Mins Ago


BANGKOK – When asked to choose between democracy and a strong leader, Indonesians overwhelmingly chose the former, according to a report by Pew Research Centre released on Tuesday.

The survey of more than 13,000 adults across Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand asked respondents to choose between a “democratic form of government” or a “leader with a strong hand” to solve their country’s problems.

While half or more of respondents from Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore would rather rely on a strong leader, 85 per cent of Indonesian respondents said they would opt for a democratic form of government.

In Thailand, the margin between the two contrasting positions was narrower – 53 per cent chose democracy and 45 per cent preferred a strong leader.

Adults with more education were more likely to opt for democracy over a strong leader, the survey found.

1694623499072.png


Singaporeans were also noticeably less inclined to publicly criticise their government.

While substantial majorities in Indonesia (75 per cent), Sri Lanka (71 per cent), Thailand (69 per cent) and Malaysia (63 per cent) endorsed the idea of people publicly criticising government actions they disagreed with, just 55 per cent of surveyed Singaporeans agreed.

1694623619305.png


In fact, 41 per cent in Singapore said such dissent should not be able to be aired in public.

Singaporean Christians and those with no religion were more likely to support being able to publicly criticise actions of the government, while those of traditional Chinese religions were least supportive.

Meanwhile, at least half of those surveyed in Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia agreed with the position that “harmony with others is more important than the right to speak one’s opinion”.

The sole exception was Thailand, where only 39 per cent of respondents supported the idea.

1694623924806.png

1694623965925.png

www.straitstimes.com

Indonesians overwhelmingly prefer democracy over strong leader: Pew survey

Singaporeans were less inclined to publicly criticise their government than most other Asian countries surveyed. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 

Similar threads

Indos
Recent Study found that 84 % of Indonesian Muslim said they pray 5 times every day
Replies
8
Views
713
wildlens
W
INDIAPOSITIVE
Survey finds Indians softest on China among Quad countries
Replies
9
Views
374
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Only a third of Hongkongers who recently moved to UK found full-time jobs, despite most being highly educated, survey reveals
Replies
0
Views
224
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Song Hong
Jokowi designated successor
Replies
1
Views
150
Song Hong
Song Hong
Indos
‘Jokowi’s crown prince’: The son of a policeman leading the field to be Indonesia’s next president
Replies
3
Views
1K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom