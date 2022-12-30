What's new

Indonesian Volleyball Development

Indos

Indos

Indonesian men volleyball is currently undefeated in SEA region.

Indonesia (Green) vs Malaysia


For women, Indonesian team usually in second place after Thailand, but this year SEAGAMES we are in third place. Based on this year SEAGAMES, three best women teams are Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia.

Indonesia (Red costume) vs Malaysia

 
I would post some foreign players that will play in our volleyball league



HolstonAlex_3_160726_4434_TimCasey.jpg

1672395770968.png

women.volleybox.net

Alexandra Holston » clubs :: Women Volleybox

Alexandra Holston (born 3rd April 1995) - volleyball player from USA who plays as opposite. Here are 5 volleyball clubs in which she worked.
women.volleybox.net women.volleybox.net
 
Indonesia women volleyball league is much better than Indonesian women basketball competition that dont have any professional league.

Despite this, Indonesian women basketball is still able to be Southeast Asia champion in latest Southeast Asia tournament 2022 after defeating Thailand. This year SEAGAMES they can get second position after Philippine in 5on5 and three position in 3on3.

 
The 4th AVC Women’s Challenger Cup will be the third AVC Championship of the year to be held between June 18 and 25 in Gresik, East Java in Indonesia. The tournament ended on high note in 2022 when Hong Kong, China left the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium in Thailand with a great success following their clean sweep in the five-team 3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup for their unprecedented title.

asianvolleyball.net

AVC RELEASES 2023 COMPETITION CALENDAR - Asian Volleyball Confederation

Bangkok, Thailand, December 20, 2022 – A fully-packed volleyball schedule awaits adoring fans as AVC has recently unveiled its 2023 Competition Calendar which outlines the AVC’s upcoming volleyball events for the next Olympic cycle leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The 2023 Competition...
asianvolleyball.net

Indonesia is currently building its biggest indoor sport stadium in Jakarta


 
Hmm, looking forward to Vietnamese female volleyball team rematch, our team isn't half bad either!
 
Hmm, looking forward to Vietnamese female volleyball team rematch, our team isn't half bad either!
Vietnam female team defeated Indonesian team is semi final, while Indonesian men team defeated Vietnam men team in Final.

South East Asian Female team should be regarded as world class, Thailand defeated Turkey team in World Cup this year, while Indonesian women team defeated Iran in their latest match in Olympic Qualification.

 
Final SEAGAMES in Hanoi Vietnam 2022, MEN VOLLEYBALL

Indonesia (White) vs Vietnam. Indonesia uses main players as starter in final.

 
Indonesian women vs Thailand women national team

 

Highlight SEA VLeague 2023 Thailand VS Indonesia 2 - 3 | Moji​



Highlight SEA VLeague 2023 Filipina VS Indonesia 0 - 3 | Moji​

 
Fahri Septian Officially Plays in Europe, Joins Bulgarian Club
CNN Indonesia
Friday, 26 May 2023 19:10 WIB

1690718910850.png

Fahry Septian officially joins Bulgarian club SKV Montana. (CNN Indonesia/ Abdul Susila)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia -- Indonesian volleyball athlete Fahry Septian Putratama officially played in Europe after joining the Bulgarian club SKV Montana.

This certainty was announced by the player's agent company, ASP Sports Agency, through an upload on Instagram, Friday (26/5).

"Fahry Septian will play for SKV Montana in the Bulgarian SuperLiga for the 2023/2024 season! Goodluck and spirit Fahry Septian! Bring Indonesia Proud!" wrote ASP Sport Agency.

Fahry is one of the best players of the Indonesian Volleyball national team at the 2023 SEA Games. The impressive performance of Fahry et al successfully led Indonesia to win a gold medal in Cambodia.

Before winning at the 2023 SEA Games, Fahry also impressed and managed to bring Jakarta LavAni Allo Bank to win the 2023 Proliga.

His brilliant performances throughout the season led Fahry to become the best player in the highest tier of the national volleyball competition in 2023.

www.cnnindonesia.com

Fahri Septian Resmi Main di Eropa, Gabung Klub Bulgaria

Atlet voli Indonesia Fahri Septian Putratama resmi main di Eropa setelah gabung klub asal Bulgaria SKV Montana.
www.cnnindonesia.com www.cnnindonesia.com

With his wife

1690719046297.png
 

