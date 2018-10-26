What's new

Indonesian Strategic Industries

These thread is meant to bring news and products made by Indonesian Strategic Industries. There are about 13 state owned companies working in strategic industries. They are :
  1. PT. Dirgantara Indonesia (aerospace)
  2. PT. PAL Indonesia; (shipbuilding)
  3. PT Dock Kodja Bahari (shipbuilding)
  4. PT. PINDAD; (weapon, land vehicle, heavy industries)
  5. PT Dahana; (explosive)
  6. PT. Krakatau Steel; (steel company)
  7. PT. BARATA INDONESIA; (heavy industries)
  8. PT. Boma Bisma Indra; (engine, heavy industries)
  9. PT. Industri Kereta Api; (INKA) (locomotive)
  10. PT LEN Industry (electronics)
  11. PT Inti (electronics)
  12. PT Nusantara Turbine dan Propulsi (turbine)
  13. PT Inalum (aluminium producer)
The companies have defense and non defense product and mostly involved in high tech technology. I will try to include Indonesian private company which are working in high tech like PT Infra RCS, PT Lundin and others.

I will start first from PT LEN Industry

Len MiniAGT Automated Guided Transit


 
Monorail by PT Len Industri


PT LEN Industry Company Profile


PT Pindad Industrial Product's Video Profile


Excava 200 Pindad
20701655129_3c7d48ceee_b.jpg


Tractor
C_HYKRcUwAEUx_h.jpg


trkatir.JPG


Barata Indonesia Acquires Siemens Turbine factory

- 02/08/2018, 20:16 WIB


JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - One of the State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) engaged in the electrification program, PT Barata Indonesia (Persero), acquired the Siemens Power and Gas Turbine Components factory located in Cilegon, Banten Province. Through this corporate action, Barata will utilize the experience and capabilities of Siemens in the business of generating electricity . "The acquisition of Siemens assets and workforce will increase PT Barata Indonesia's operations and will further increase both local and international market access with Siemens components as base load," said Barata Indonesia President Director Silmy Karim at the Barata asset purchase agreement signing with PT Siemens Indonesia in the Ministry of SOE building, Thursday (08/02/2018). According to Silmy, the acquisitions they carried out at the same time were an effort to increase local content in each of the government's strategic projects.

At present, Barata is a state-owned enterprise that is assigned by the government as a coordinator in the local program of electricity generating content . Also read: Our Electricity Is Now No Longer Passing to Neighbors ... At the same time, President Director and CEO of PT Siemens Indonesia Prakash Chandran revealed that Barata could be a strategic partner that supports Siemens' focus in fabricating turbine components. Chandran also emphasized his commitment to infrastructure development in Indonesia through synergy with SOEs. The Siemens Power and Gas Turbine Components plants are almost 30 years old, where there are more than 460 employees who regularly produce components for steam and gas turbines and additional equipment that supports power plants. The factory has also exported its products to many power generation projects throughout the world.

Artikel ini telah tayang di Kompas.com dengan judul "Barata Indonesia Acquires Siemens Power Plant", https://ekonomi.kompas.com/read/2018/08/02/201600126/barata-indonesia-akuisisi-pabrik-siemens-power.
Penulis : Andri Donnal
Editor : Erlangga Djumena

PT Barata Indonesia (company profile)

 
Indonesia inaugurates explosives plant
Jon Grevatt, Bangkok - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly
08 March 2018


State-owned Indonesian company PT Dahana – a specialist in military explosives – inaugurated a new production facility in Subang, West Java, on 7 March.

In a statement, the Indonesian Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the new plant would help reduce the Indonesian Armed Forces’ dependency on imported propellant technologies and raw materials.

The new factory cost USD300 million to build and is intended to produce propellants for a range of small-, medium-, and large-calibre weapons.

Yearly targets include the production of 200 tonnes of nitroglycerin, 400 tonnes of spherical powders, 80 tonnes of double-base rocket propellants, and 200 tonnes of composite propellants.

https://www.janes.com/article/78445/indonesia-inaugurates-explosives-plant
 
One of PT Barata Indonesia products (rubber tyred gantry crane)

5a0cf6ec0b7fe.jpg


Tractor

pameran-produksi-2.jpg


CvVV02NUEAAILaw.jpg


PT Barata Turbine

086327600_1474445393-FOTO_LIPUTAN6.jpg



BARATA INDONESIA WILL BUILD LOCAL CRANE FOR PELINDO III
Jan 8, 2018

PT Barata Indonesia (Persero), has signed contract with PT. Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) III in Jakarta. Both of those BUMN agreed to sign the contract to build port equipment facilities in which Barata Indonesia will produce the Crane for Pelindo III that will be placed in Tanjung Perak Port, Surabaya.

In that contract signing, the CEO of Barata Indonesia, SilmyKarim with the CEO of Pelindo III, I Gusti Ngurah Aksara Danadiputra, witnessed by the Deputy of Construction Division and Facilities (KSPP of State Minister for State Owned Enterprises, Ahmad Bambang.

Silmy Karim said that the agreement between both of the company is a form of realization from the agreement that already signed before. Last March Pelindo III agreed to improve the local content by doing a synergy with fellow State Owned Enterprises Sompanies.

“This agreement is synergy between State Owned Enterprises. Other than that, the Crane project for port is also a form from Barata Indonesia to support natonal connectivity program, especially, for port equipment,” said Silmy. “For Barata itself, business model that applied between Barata and Pelindo III is a way to optimizing State Owned Enterprises Synergy and developing spirit of local content to create Indonesia’s independence in producing port Crane,” he added.

In this collaboration, Barata Indonesia will produce 4 (four) Rubber TyredGranty Crane (RTGC) which will be rented by Pelindo III to be used in Tanjung Perak Port.

Barata Indonesia also provide maintenance service to the Crane. Barata Indonesia is familiar with Crane production. Previously, Barata Indonesia has produced RTGC for TelukBayur Port and Rail MounterHarbour Crane (RMHC) for Bontang Port.

Other than with Pelindo III, Barata Indonesia has also doing many collaborations with Pelindo I, Pelindo II, and Pelindo IV

http://www.barata.com/en/barata-indonesia-will-build-local-crane-pelindo-iii/
 
Doosan Infracore to join state-led diesel engine project in Indonesia
2018.08.27 14:55:

Doosan Infracore Co., heavy equipment unit of South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group, has joined a state-led program to localize diesel engine production in Indonesia.

The company signed a letter of intent with Indonesia’s state-owned engine producer PT Boma Bisma Indra and dealer Equitek to expand footprint in the largest engine market in Southeast Asia.

An unnamed official from Doosan Infracore said that it will be able to build a solid foundation in the Southeast Asian country by working with local companies participating in state-led project. The partnership expands its engagement in Indonesia to components and beyond engines for power generators.

According to Doosan Infracore, Indonesia’s engine market is projected to grow by an annual average of 6 percent from 45,000 units in 2018 to 67,000 units in 2025 based on growing demand for automobile and industrial engines, which is higher than the global annual average of 2 percent.

https://pulsenews.co.kr/view.php?year=2018&no=537616
 
Inalum to make aerospace,
electronics components
The Jakarta Post, Jakarta | Business | Fri, March 07 2014, 11:13 AM


State-owned PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) will diversify its product range by producing aluminum alloys and baked carbon anodes to supply the aerospace and electronics industries.

Sahala Sijabat, the president director of Inalum, which only a few months ago was taken over by the government, said the company would also produce aluminum alloy as well as aluminum ingots.

Aluminum alloy is a mixture of aluminum and other elements that make end products stronger and more durable.

The product is commonly used in aircraft manufacturing.

Sahala previously told The Jakarta Post that Inalum would also sell baked carbon anodes, which are mainly used for electronic devices, such as radios, televisions and computers.

“We currently only produce aluminum slack and ingots, of which 80 percent is for the domestic market. We want to diversify our products and expand our market,” he said, adding that Inalum currently produced 250,000 tons of aluminum products per year.

Industry Minister MS Hidayat meanwhile said during a press conference that he expected Inalum to maintain its performance or even do better than when the company was part of Japan’s Nippon Asahan Aluminium (NAA) consortium.

Inalum, which runs the only aluminum smelter in Southeast Asia, was previously owned by NAA under a 30-year contract between Indonesia and the consortium. The contract expired on Oct. 31 last year.

Inalum has been fully owned by Indonesia after the government declined to extend the contract, and the two sides eventually agreed to part ways, with Indonesia paying US$556.7 million for the 58.88 percent stake held by the Japanese.

Hidayat said that the firm planned to increase its production by 400,000 tons in the next five years, taking its total production to 650,000 tons.

However, Sahala explained that the firm would require up to $2 billion to finance all of its business plans.

He said that Inalum would build a new smelter, two new factories and a 600-megawatt steam-driven power plant to boost its production.

Inalum would also collaborate with state-owned diversified miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) in building a smelter-grade alumina refinery, to convert bauxite into alumina, in Mempawah, West Kalimantan, Sahala said.

“By having an alumina refinery, we can end our imports of alumina [an intermediate aluminum product],” he said, adding that his firm currently imported around 500,000 tons of alumina from Australia.

Sahala said, however, that his firm was still waiting for a government regulation granting the company official status as a state-owned enterprise before continuing its joint-feasibility study with Antam for the refinery project.

“We hope that we will soon get our official status so that we can choose our board of directors and develop our business plans,” he said.

Coordinating Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa said in the press conference that a draft of a government regulation to grant official state-owned status on Inalum would be signed by the President some time this month.

“The government will also complete all pending matters to smooth the firm’s expansion plans,” he said.

Among the pending matters are the transfer of land ownership, water-power plant management and environmental programs in Inalum’s operating areas, which are all still owned and operated by Otorita Asahan, a special agency established by the government to oversee Inalum’s operations when the firm was still part of the NAA. (koi)

- See more at: Inalum to make aerospace, electronics components | The Jakarta Post

PT Inalum is the only Aluminium Producer in South East Asia
Inalum02.jpg

Inalum04.jpg

p08-athefinalshipment.jpg
 
http://www.perkasaengineering.co.id/company/

PT TEXMACO PERKASA ENGINEERING (TPE) is one of Indonesia’s leading industrial machinery and equipment manufacturers. The scope of its activities comprises mainly of castings, industrial machinery, process equipment and engineering services. The Company started its commercial operations in 1984 with manufacturing facilities in Karawang, West Java and Semarang in Central Java.



With its integrated facility from castings to machine tools and from machinery manufacturing to fabrication the company has the technological and manufacturing skills within the group to cater to a wide spectrum of industries. This allows TPE to have full control over its upstream manufacturing facilities in terms of product development, quality and reliability. The facilities set up has considerable strategic value for the user of industrial products.



TPE gives utmost importance and due attention to its human capital. This has helped the company achieve impressive employee productivity with lower turnover in its labor force. The Company is strongly committed to developing its human resources and maximizing productivity throughout its organization.
 
Sabtu, 27 Okt 2018 17:39 WIB

Gelontorkan Rp 1 T, Dua BUMN Ini Bangun Pabrik Bahan Baku Bom
Puti Aini Yasmin - detikFinance

5700c3c4-ce94-4c0b-938b-c13490304fa5_169.jpeg
Foto: Muhammad Ridho Suhandi
Bontang - PT Pupuk Indonesia dan PT Dahana (persero) bekerja sama membangun pabrik bahan baku bom, amonium nitrat. Rencananya, mereka akan menggelontorkan dana sebanyak Rp 1 triliun untuk pabrik tersebut.

Direktur Utama PT Pupuk Indonesia Aas Asikin mengatakan proyek tersebut nantinya akan ditugaskan kepada anak usahanya, yakni PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur. Adapun yang membangun adalah PT Wijaya Karya (Wika).

"Nanti Pupuk Kaltim ditugaskan. Untuk amonium nitrat ini proyek sudah ditender Wika. Nilai proyek Rp 958 miliar atau US$ 60 juta jadi hampir Rp 1 triliun," jelas dia di Equator Hotel, Bontang, Kalimantan Timur, Sabtu (27/10/2018).


Baca juga: Penjualan Pupuk Indonesia Naik Jadi 8,9 Juta Ton

Lebih lanjut, ia mengungkapkan rencananya pembangunan akan dilakukan dalam waktu dekat ini. Sehingga di tahun 2021 pabrik tersebut sudah dapat beroperasi.

Adapun pabrik ini dibuat dengan kapasitas sebesar 75.000 ton per tahun. Dengan begitu pihaknya optimis bisa mengurangi impor amonium nitrat sampai dengan 100 ribu ton.

"Ini kan kapasitasnya 75.000 ton per tahun. Nah, Dahana ini kan impor selama ini 75.000 sampai 100 ribu ton, jadinya nanti nggak impor lagi karena sudah punya pabrik sendiri," tutup dia.

https://m.detik.com/finance/industr...1-t-dua-bumn-ini-bangun-pabrik-bahan-baku-bom

PT DAHANA (Indonesian State owned company, working in explosives manufacturing) and PT Pupuk kaltim (SOE working in fertilizer manufacturing) held joint venture to build Ammonium Nitrate manufacturing plant with more than 60 million US dollar investment. The plant projected to produce more than 75.000 tonnes Ammonium Nitrate every year once operational
 
LEN Industry
LEN 200 Radar (2D radar system)

Google Translate

Len-Industri-Hadirkan-Excelen-Inovasi-untuk-Negeri-1.jpg


PT Len Industri (Persero) succeeded in developing the Len S-200 military radar system with the ability to detect targets up to 200 kilometers (km) at an altitude of 10,000 feet. This radar became a radar product that was successfully released by Len Industry.

President Director of PT Len Industri Zakky Gamal Yasin said, this product is a two-dimensional radar intended for airspace surveillance. To maintain its performance, this radar uses solid state technology in the module section and uses the S frequency band.

"The advantages of this radar are not only having a primary surveillance radar, but also equipped with secondary surveillance radar, so that it can detect air targets and perform identification functions. As for the TNI, the radar is equipped with a system that is able to provide a tactical situation, "he said at the Excelen event: Innovation for the Country in the Court of Len Industri PT Area, Jalan Soekarno Hatta, Bandung, Wednesday (31/10/2018).

https://theworldnews.net/id-news/len-industri-kembangkan-radar-militer-daya-jangkau-200-km
 
