Indonesian SOEs Trusted to Build Philippine Railway Infrastructure

Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Indonesian SOEs Trusted to Build Philippine Railway Infrastructure​

Illustration - Indonesian SOEs are trusted to build Philippine railway infrastructure. (Pixabay)

Illustration - Indonesian SOEs are trusted to build Philippine railway infrastructure. (Pixabay)


Rosi Maria
Thursday, 13 July 2023 | 17:30 p.m.


RAYS OF HOPE - AMBASSADORS of Indonesia to Philippines, Agus Widjojo, gave awards to President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr..


This was conveyed for its commitment in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Philippines.

As well as his trust in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Indonesia in development infrastructure train in Philippines.


Agus stated, "Indonesia is always ready to share experiences and capacities in development infrastructure at Philippines", in a written statement received in Jakarta on Thursday.

President Philippines Witnessed the signing of the construction project contract infrastructure North-South Commuter Railway Project (NSCR) transportation by the Department of Transport Philippines at Malacanang Palace, Manila on Thursday.

Marcos said, "The signing is a realization of the Government's commitment Philippines to build an inclusive and efficient public transport system, where it is estimated that there will be 800,000 commuters by 2029."

The signing was carried out by General Manager of Railway Department of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, Isman Widodo, and Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Division of PT PP (Persero) Tbk Pande Ketut Gede Karmawan, and witnessed by President Director of PT Adhi Karya, Entus Asnawi Mukhson, and President Director of PT PP, Novel Arsyad.

Also present was the Minister of Transportation Philippines, Jaime J. Bautista, Director General of Railways Ministry of Transportation Philippines, Cesar B. Chavez, General Manager of Philippines National Railways, Jeremy S. Regino, Ambassador of Japan and Australia, as well as President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masatsugu Asakawa, and Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Marcos also gave awards to PT Adhi Karya Persero and PT PP who have collaborated with the Government Philippines Under construction infrastructure train.

Second SOEs Indonesia is considered the right partner because of their experience and expertise in construction and NSCR projects are expected to create 3,000 jobs for the community Philippines.

The joint venture between PT Adhi Karya and PT PP obtained two project contracts in Philippines.
The first project was CP S-01 to build a 1.2 km extension of Blumentrit viaduct (rail bridge over public roads).

The project includes the construction of one elevated station at Blumentrit and five bridges. The winner of the 11.67 billion pesos (around Rp3.2 trillion) project was announced on February 17.

The second project is CP S-03C to build a 5.8 km viaduct, with the construction of two stations (Sucat and Bicutan) and three bridges.

The winner of the project worth 20.92 billion pesos (around Rp5.7 trillion) was announced on June 26, bringing the total project value to almost Rp9 trillion.

The two contracts are part of a 147km NSCR development stretching from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna, across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Metro Manila.

It aims to reduce congestion on major roads in Metro Manila, as well as provide convenient transportation alternatives and boost economic growth.

This is after PT Adhi Karya completes Greater Jakarta LRT first phase (43 kilometers)


Hoping them to use INKA train as well.


INKA trains operated in Philippine

 

PT LRS Exports SiLSafe 4000 Signaling Technology to the Philippines​

Bandung (19/05/2022) – PT Len Railway Systems (LRS) will export SiLSafe 4000 signaling products after it is confirmed to win the tender and sign a contract for railway signaling system (KA) work in the Philippines. PT LRS is one of the subsidiaries of PT Len Industri (Persero), Defense Industry SOE Holding DEFEND ID.

 

PTPP, Adhi Karya Win $540M Railway Project in Philippines​

FILE - This undated photo shows a railway platform built by state-owned construction firm Adhi Karya in the Central Java town of Solo. (Photo courtesy of Adhi Karya)

FILE - This undated photo shows a railway platform built by state-owned construction firm Adhi Karya in the Central Java town of Solo. (Photo courtesy of Adhi Karya)


Muawwan Daelami
July 16, 2023 | 6:57 pm


Jakarta. Indonesia's state-owned construction companies, Adhi Karya and Construction Engineering Company (PTPP), have secured a significant railway track project valued at Rp 8.1 trillion ($540.7 million) in the Philippines.

The contract agreement for the north-south commuter railway, spanning 7 kilometers, was signed at the Malacanan Palace in Manila on Thursday, PTPP's Chief Executive Officer, Novel Arsyad, confirmed the development in a statement.

The project comprises two parts: the construction of 1.2 kilometers of viaduct along with an elevated station, expected to be completed within four years, and 5.8 kilometers of railway with two elevated stations in the Bicutan and Sucat areas, scheduled to be concluded in five and a half years.

To carry out the project, PTPP and Adhi Karya have formed a consortium.

"We thank the Philippine government for having trust in us and allowing us to contribute to the construction of this Rp 8 trillion project,” Novel said.

Earlier this week, PTPP announced that it secured new contracts worth Rp 11.6 trillion in the first half of the year, with nearly half of the contracts originating from Indonesian government projects.

