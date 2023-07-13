Indos
Indonesian SOEs Trusted to Build Philippine Railway Infrastructure
Illustration - Indonesian SOEs are trusted to build Philippine railway infrastructure. (Pixabay)
Rosi Maria
Thursday, 13 July 2023 | 17:30 p.m.
RAYS OF HOPE - AMBASSADORS of Indonesia to Philippines, Agus Widjojo, gave awards to President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr..
This was conveyed for its commitment in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Philippines.
As well as his trust in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Indonesia in development infrastructure train in Philippines.
Agus stated, "Indonesia is always ready to share experiences and capacities in development infrastructure at Philippines", in a written statement received in Jakarta on Thursday.
President Philippines Witnessed the signing of the construction project contract infrastructure North-South Commuter Railway Project (NSCR) transportation by the Department of Transport Philippines at Malacanang Palace, Manila on Thursday.
Marcos said, "The signing is a realization of the Government's commitment Philippines to build an inclusive and efficient public transport system, where it is estimated that there will be 800,000 commuters by 2029."
The signing was carried out by General Manager of Railway Department of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, Isman Widodo, and Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Division of PT PP (Persero) Tbk Pande Ketut Gede Karmawan, and witnessed by President Director of PT Adhi Karya, Entus Asnawi Mukhson, and President Director of PT PP, Novel Arsyad.
Also present was the Minister of Transportation Philippines, Jaime J. Bautista, Director General of Railways Ministry of Transportation Philippines, Cesar B. Chavez, General Manager of Philippines National Railways, Jeremy S. Regino, Ambassador of Japan and Australia, as well as President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masatsugu Asakawa, and Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Marcos also gave awards to PT Adhi Karya Persero and PT PP who have collaborated with the Government Philippines Under construction infrastructure train.
Second SOEs Indonesia is considered the right partner because of their experience and expertise in construction and NSCR projects are expected to create 3,000 jobs for the community Philippines.
The joint venture between PT Adhi Karya and PT PP obtained two project contracts in Philippines.
The first project was CP S-01 to build a 1.2 km extension of Blumentrit viaduct (rail bridge over public roads).
The project includes the construction of one elevated station at Blumentrit and five bridges. The winner of the 11.67 billion pesos (around Rp3.2 trillion) project was announced on February 17.
The second project is CP S-03C to build a 5.8 km viaduct, with the construction of two stations (Sucat and Bicutan) and three bridges.
The winner of the project worth 20.92 billion pesos (around Rp5.7 trillion) was announced on June 26, bringing the total project value to almost Rp9 trillion.
The two contracts are part of a 147km NSCR development stretching from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna, across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Metro Manila.
It aims to reduce congestion on major roads in Metro Manila, as well as provide convenient transportation alternatives and boost economic growth.
