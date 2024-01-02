Keel Laying Ceremony of TNI AL 105-metre hydro-oceanographic vessel. Abeking & Rasmussen picture.
Indonesian Navy Aims To Buy More Locally-Built Vessels In 2024
This month, the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) received several domestically-built vessels as part of its modernisation programme. While none of these ships are major surface combatants, they play an important role in demonstrating TNI AL's commitment to use local products. This resonates with the government’s ambition to turn defence spending into defence investment and bolster confidence in private shipyards for naval vessel construction.Fauzan Malufti 02 Jan 2024
Among the navy’s latest additions is the 60-metre fast patrol ship (PC) KRI Marlin (877) which has a displacement of 520 tons and is able to attain a speed of up to 28 knots. The ship can accommodate 50 crew with an endurance of five days. KRI Marlin has several machine gun mounts and is currently fitted with an old Bofors 40 mm L/70 gun which is likely to be upgraded with a modern 40mm Remote Weapons Station (RWS) later on.
In addition, TNI AL also received one special mission combat boat that has a STANAG Level 2 ballistic protection and a top speed of 47 knots. The boat was named Jefman, an island inside Indonesia’s top diving hotspot and marine habitats of Raja Ampat. To support its combat role, Jefman has three machine gun mounts, each fitted with bulletproof shields on its front and sides.
Special mission combat boat Jefman. TNI AL picture.
Both vessels were built by a Batam-based private shipyard, PT Palindo Marine Batam, and handed over to the navy on December 20. In its press releases, TNI AL stated that KRI Marlin will be attached to the 2nd Fleet Command, which is based in Surabaya, East Java, while Jefman will be sent to the 3rd Fleet Command in Sorong, Southwest Papua. It is also stated that the 3rd Fleet would need nine more of these special mission boats.
TD Ranai. TNI AL picture.
Additionally, on December 8, TNI AL received one 30-metre azimuth stern drive (ASD) harbour tug boat, TD Ranai, built by PT Noahtu Shipyard in North Jakarta. Capable of reaching a maximum speed of 12 knots, the tug has a total displacement of 750 tons, accommodations for 10 crew members, and an endurance of five days. In August, the shipyard delivered two similar tug boats, TD Umsini and TD Irau, which are now operated by the 3rd Fleet. Meanwhile, TD Ranai will be stationed at the 4th Naval Main Base in Batam. These tug boats are also equipped with fire fighting and oil spill dispersant systems.
The navy is said to have ordered a total of eight tug boats from the company. This procurement is based on TNI AL’s need to modernise and expand its tugboat fleet due to the increasing number of large vessels in its inventory.
KAL Sembulungan and KAL Hinako.TNI AL picture.
Moreover, on December 4, another private shipyard in Batam, PT Citra Shipyard, delivered two 29-metre patrol boats, KAL Sembulungan and KAL Hinako, each equipped with 1x 20mm M71/08 cannon made by a Serbian state-owned company, Yugoimport–SDPR, in its forward deck. This type of boat is mainly used to patrol waters around naval bases/posts. Powered by 2x MAN V12-1900 diesel engines with a top speed of 28 knots, the boats have the capacity to accommodate 15 crew members for three to four days at sea.
105-Metre Hydro-Oceanographic Vessel
Keel Laying Ceremony of 105-Metre Hydro-Oceanographic Vessel. Abeking & Rasmussen picture.
The last month of 2023 was also marked by the keel laying ceremony on December 14 for the TNI AL’s future 105-metre ocean-going hydro-oceanographic auxiliary ship. Expected to be delivered at the end of 2025, the ship is being built by PT Palindo Marine in its facility in Batam in cooperation with German shipyards, Abeking & Rasmussen and Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG.
Abeking & Rasmussen stated that once the pre-outfitted hull is completed, the ship will be sent to Weser River in Germany for final outfitting. Previous reports suggest that this cooperation is part of the technology transfer originating from the purchase of two mine countermeasures vessels (MCMV), KRI Pulau Fani (731) and KRI Pulau Fanildo (732), for TNI AL.
The ship will have a maximum top speed of 16 knots, accommodate 90 crew, and be equipped with various devices, including Autonomous Mine Detector (AUV), Conductivity, Temperature, Depth (CTD) Rosette, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Drone, Magnetometer, Multibeam Echosounder, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Side Scan Sonar, and Towed Streamer Seismic. According to TNI AL, this ship will have more sophisticated technology than any hydro-oceanographic vessel it currently operates.
More Locally-Built Vessels for TNI ALTNI AL already announced that it will order more patrol ships and special mission boats next year. In fact, according to current plans, there will be a substantial increase in naval shipbuilding activities in Indonesia in the next few years.
This expectation is based on the upcoming presidential election on February 14, 2024, where all candidates have pledged to fortify the nation’s defence, including in the domains of blue-water navy and A2/AD capabilities, as well as an increased maritime defence budget. A similar trend will happen should Indonesia accept France’s proposal for full domestic construction of two Scorpene Evolved submarines in Surabaya.
Fauzan Malufti
Fauzan Malufti is a defence analyst based in Jakarta, Indonesia. With a strong interest in military affairs, modernisation, and diplomacy, Fauzan has written extensively on Indonesia's defence landscape. He also runs an English-speaking Twitter account that focuses on discussing defence-related matters concerning Indonesia.
