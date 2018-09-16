What's new

Indonesian Music

I remember Inul Daratista was real popular when I was finishing high school in Singapore. Is she still as popular now?

Dangdut is nice music....Indonesia produced some pretty great heavy metal music too .....I also like the traditional Gamelan orchestra music.

Great thread @Indos hope to see more.

I read somewhere your president Jokowi is a metallica fan. Its true? Coz thats good taste hehe.
 
Ha ha Inul Daratista. She is still popular as a jury of singing competition (for Dangdut genre). I never knew that even a Dangdut singer can be a really popular in Singapore :D I thought dangdut is only popular in Indonesia.

Inul Daratista as a jury of Dangdut competition in Indosiar



Do you know that Dangdut is actually a mix between Arab and Indian Music bro, so the melody sometime can be like Arab and Indian song.

Here is my favorite dangdut song, Ikke Nurjanah (Memandangmu)


Yup, Indonesian have some heavy metal and trash metal musician like this

Burgerkill


InshaALLAH I will bring traditional music as well in here. Why dont you create Indian one bro ? I also like to hear Indian music (pop/rock/ traditional/ etc)

Yup Jokowi is a heavy metal fans :partay:
 
I had lot of indonesian friends in school there lol....so yeah one of them told me inul is like britney spears of indonesia at that time hehe. But she also came to do lot of concerts in Singapore and Malaysia I remember...so there must be some larger popularity too....I didn't listen that much to her stuff particularly, just whatever I heard here and there from various artists.

Yah I know Dangdut has lot of influences from India etc... it sounds good to my ear for that reason probably....but it depends. I remember that song "Dangdut is the music of my country, my country oh my country " hehehe...because my Indonesian friends performed that one and few others in the united nations school concert etc.
 
LOL ha ha ha :lol:

I think the Britney Spear of Indonesia during that time is Sherina Munaf, she has been famous since she is kid and teenagers. Inul is too old to be a Britney Spears of Indonesia :lol: She has already been 24 something when getting famous.

Have you heard about Keroncong ??? Keroncong melody can be used in many songs like this song. @Saif al-Arab maybe you will be interested too in hearing this melody bro :-) This is Indonesian indigenous music melody. I think it is part of our traditional music.

Beautiful Girl using Keroncong Melody



Sundari Sukoco, Bengawan Solo

 
DEWA 19 (Kamulah satu satunya)

I like!...reminds me of the 90s kind of music I listened lot to (brit pop, grunge etc) back then.

How prevalent are the rock styles in Indonesia overall you would say...i.e split between classical/metal/punk/grunge/prog etc?
 

