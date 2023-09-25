Indonesian Indigenous Infrastructure engineering

Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily​

September 9, 2023 | 3:53 pmThe recently inaugurated Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Greater Jakarta has proven its popularity by ferrying an average of more than 30,000 passengers daily during its first ten days of operation, the government said on Saturday.The LRT, which provides vital connectivity between Jakarta and eastern cities like Bekasi and Cibubur, commenced limited operations on August 28."As of Wednesday, September 6, the LRT has transported a total of 331,947 passengers," Transportation Ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement.During the semi-trial phase, the LRT fares were set remarkably low, starting at just Rp 5,000 ($0.32). However, starting from October 1, a regular tariff system will come into effect, with the first kilometer costing Rp 5,000 and Rp 700 for each subsequent kilometer."Nevertheless, we are capping the maximum fare at Rp 20,000 for all journeys, and there will be potential promotional programs for discounts," Adita said, adding that the government is subsidizing LRT fares.In the initial days of operation, the daily count of LRT passengers ranged from 5,000 to 7,000, despite facing minor hiccups, mechanical challenges, and initial trial run delays. However, the number of passengers has been steadily increasing.Upon full operation, the LRT will operate eight driverless trains, with six running on a regular ten-minute frequency and two held in reserve. The government has high hopes for the LRT, anticipating a capacity to transport up to 180,000 passengers daily.---------------------------------1. PT Adhi Karya : Main Contractor2. PT LEN Industry : Signaling System, Electronics3. PT INKA : Train Developer and Producer4. PT KAI : Operation