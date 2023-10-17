Indonesia will build another 300 dams inshaAllah

Indos
Currently Indonesia has 300 dams where 60 of them are built in the last 10 years. Indonesia strategic plan is to build another 300 dams
Jati Gede Dam, Sumedang, West Java
Indonesia Butuh 300 Bendungan Baru Atasi Perubahan Iklim
Kementreian PUPR melaporkan Indonesia membutuhkan sebanyak 300 bendungan baru untuk mengantisipasi krisis air akibat perubahan iklim
www.liputan6.com
