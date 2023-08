Indonesia vows support for LG-led $9.8 bn battery project

IBC, the Backbone of the Integrated Electric Vehicle Battery Industry in Indonesia​

Attract investment commitments of tens of billions of US dollars​

SOE Minister Erick Thohir prepares to attend a press conference on the establishment of the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) at the Ministry of SOEs office, Jakarta, Friday (26/3/2021). ANTARA PHOTOS/Dhemas Reviyanto/foc.Wednesday, 27 July 2022 | 13:21 p.m.The government's desire to encourage the development of the electric vehicle battery industry has only surfaced in the past year. The most real form is the establishment of Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) or PT Industri Battery Indonesia in March 2021.Four state-owned enterprises; PT Aneka Tambang Tbk ( ANTM ), MIND ID (Persero), PT Pertamina (Persero) and PLN (Persero) are IBC shareholders with 25% ownership each.A heavy burden is pinned on the shoulders of the IBC; Build and develop an integrated battery industry. Starting from nickel ore mining to recycling used batteries.Technology and large investment costs are obstacles for Indonesia. But, this country has another major capital; availability of raw materials in the form of abundant nickel ore. Referring to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Indonesia's nickel reserves reach 52% of the world's total nickel reserves.This is where Antam's position becomes strategic because the red plate company is the owner of the second largest nickel reserves in Indonesia.Dolok Robert Silaban, Director of Business Development of Antam told KONTAN (26/7) that in 2021 ANTAM's nickel ore reserves were recorded at 381.91 million(wmt), growing 2% compared to reserves in 2020 of 375.52 million wmt. The total reserves of 381.91 million wmt consist of 332.69 million wmt of nickelore and 49.22 million wmt ofore.Antam's nickel ore production target in 2022 is 12.10 million wmt, growing 10% from the realization in 2021 of 11.01 million wmt.Thus, IBC also has a precise strategy by cooperating with CATL and LG Energy Solution to build an integrated EV battery industry in the country. Both are the world's largest manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries.CATL, for example, referring to a Wired publication on June 28, 2022, said CATL supplies 30% of the world's EV battery needs. Tesla, Kia and BMW are examples of several electric car manufacturers that use batteries made by the company founded by Zeng Yuqun aka Robin Zeng.The combined production of CATL and LG Energy Solution, IBC President Director Toto Nugroho said, is already approaching 300(GWh), or almost half of the world's EV battery production.Well, in April 2022, commitments from LG and CATL were successfully obtained. Toto said, LG is committed to investing US $ 9.8 billion and CATL of US $ 5.97 billion."This iscooperation, starting from, to becoming battery products, including," Toto told KONTAN (25/7).The scheme, this year was made a(JV) in mining, in collaboration with Antam (ANTM). On thisside, the Indonesian side will be the majority shareholder. The location of the mine, said Toto, is in East Halmahera, North Maluku.Thus, Antam also plans to separate some of the assets and liabilities related to its nickel mining business in East Halmahera to PT Nusa Karya Arindo and PT Sumberdaya Arindo. These two entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Antam.To smooth theplan, Antam will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on August 23, 2022.Meanwhile, the JV for processing from nickel ore into battery raw materials will be formed by the end of 2022. The target is that the processing facility can operate in 2024-2025.On theside, from processing to finished products in the form of EV batteries, IBC will be a minority shareholder with an ownership portion above 10%.Details of the portion of shares and the amount of investment that are part of IBC cannot be disclosed, because it is still bound by the confidentiality clause orA raw material processing plant in collaboration with CATL will be built in Halmahera. In the initial phase, CATL will build a 15 GWh EV battery factory."CATL for the first phase is 15 GWh, then up to 50 GWh. Adjusted to thein Indonesia," said Toto.Meanwhile, in 2025-2026, LG's electric vehicle battery production capacity in Indonesia is targeted to reach 30 GWh.The cathode and anode production facility in collaboration with LG was built in the Batang Integrated Industrial Estate, Central Java. The production of the factory in Batang will later supply the needs of PT HKML Battery Indonesia's EV battery factory in Karawang New Industry City, West Java.According to Toto, IBC also has share ownership in PT HKML Battery Indonesia."There are but minorities, we are very small there. Our position is more for portfolio ownership. But if it has been integrated with our end, we can take a larger share portion," he said.These efforts and strategies are taken to achieve the target of electric vehicle penetration in Indonesia of 30% by 2030. This is quite an ambitious target but not impossible to achieve.