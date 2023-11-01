What's new

Indonesia sees nearly 70 uncommitted LNG cargoes in 2026, seeks buyers - officials

PDF
Indonesia sees nearly 70 uncommitted LNG cargoes in 2026, seeks buyers - officials​

October 31, 2023 — 03:38 am EDT

JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia sees nearly 70 uncommitted cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2026, energy ministry official Tutuka Ariadji said on Tuesday, as a number of gas projects are expected to come online in the coming years.

The country's hydrocarbon discoveries in the past decade have been dominated by gas and Indonesia is stepping up development of gas projects.

"There are still relatively large number of uncommitted LNG cargoes from 2026 onwards with a peak estimated in 2030," Tutuka told an online energy seminar.

The upstream oil and gas regulator (SKK Migas) is seeking buyers for these cargoes, its official Shinta Damayanti said at the same event, while authorities are developing domestic processing industries for natural gas.

Indonesia will build petrochemical industries to absorb the excess natural gas and produce ammonia and methanol among others, Shinta said, and connect more gas output to its market through more pipelines.

 

