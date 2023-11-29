Indonesia readies for 75-day presidential election campaign​

Indos
Indonesia readies for 75-day presidential election campaignPre-event signals national politics gearing up for an 'important moment'
Hasyim Asy'ari, chairman of Indonesia's General Elections Commission, addressed an event on Nov. 27 in Jakarta on the eve of the official 75-day presidential campaign period. (Photo by Ismi Damayanti)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers
November 27, 2023 22:48 JST
JAKARTA -- The political temperature warmed up in Indonesia on the day before the official start of the presidential election campaign as the candidates to succeed incumbent president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered for a pre-event on Monday.
"This is an important moment as compatriots and election participants join hands to strengthen our intent to hold direct general elections free from secrecy with honesty and fairness," said Hasyim Asy'ari, chairman of the General Elections Commission, at the event held outside his office in Jakarta.
