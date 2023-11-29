What's new

Indonesia readies for 75-day presidential election campaign

Indonesia readies for 75-day presidential election campaign​

Pre-event signals national politics gearing up for an 'important moment'


Hasyim Asy'ari, chairman of Indonesia's General Elections Commission, addressed an event on Nov. 27 in Jakarta on the eve of the official 75-day presidential campaign period. (Photo by Ismi Damayanti)


NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers
November 27, 2023 22:48 JST



JAKARTA -- The political temperature warmed up in Indonesia on the day before the official start of the presidential election campaign as the candidates to succeed incumbent president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gathered for a pre-event on Monday.

"This is an important moment as compatriots and election participants join hands to strengthen our intent to hold direct general elections free from secrecy with honesty and fairness," said Hasyim Asy'ari, chairman of the General Elections Commission, at the event held outside his office in Jakarta.

We will see some debates soon, Ganjar/Mahfud and Anies/Muhaimin are good debaters. I predict Prabowo/Gibran popularity will likely to come down after several Presidential debates conducted before the 14 February 2024 (Election).

If no one hold 50 % + 1 votes in 14 February, there will be second round of election in June 29 2024, there will be Presidential debates as well for second round election.

2019 Presidential Debate for comparison

 

