What's new

Indonesia Olympic 2036 Bid

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
21,962
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This will be thread about Indonesia bid to host Olympic in 2036. In order to win the bid, Indonesia government should propose Jakarta-Palembang as Host of the Olympic.

GBK Sport Complex, Jakarta

 
Indonesia Government will get Sultan Hotels previously owned by Ibnu Sutowo families. The hotels are inside GBK sport complex. This can be used for Athletes housing.


The other Athlete housing is in North Jakarta previously used for Asian Games 2018.

Wisma Athlete

1640003640.jpg.webp
 
New football stadium in North Jakarta has been built.

Jakarta International Stadium (JIS)

 
Good luck to Indonesia.

However would the tropical weather of Indonesia (humidity and high temperatures), in particular during the summer, not be a possible obstacle?

Also would such an possible Olympics Games not be centered in Java and Sumatra rather than across the entire country given the large geographic distances and many islands?
 
Corruptistan said:
Good luck to Indonesia.

However would the tropical weather of Indonesia (humidity and high temperatures), in particular during the summer, not be a possible obstacle?

Also would such an possible Olympics Games not be centered in Java and Sumatra rather than across the entire country given the large geographic distances and many islands?
Click to expand...

I dont think the temperature is a problem in Indonesia. Jakarta for example is cooler than Singapore since Singapore is more dry and gets less rain than Jakarta. Many foreigners love visiting Singapore for example.

Olympics is usually only for city, not the entire country. It would be better if only one or two cities become the host since it will be better managed.

For example Press Center should be located near the sport event, and we have facilities for this as what we shows during Asian Games 2018. Asian Games host more games and athletes than Olympic Games.

For Football event (Men and Women), I believe it should be done in several cities in Java and Sumatra. Men football should be done in Java Island, particularly cities close to Jakarta with Final, Semifinal, and Quarter Final played in Jakarta International Stadium. Women football should be centered in Palembang, a Sumatran city. Palembang can host other sports as well that is impossible to be done in Jakarta like Canoe and others


Jakabaring Sport Complex, Palembang, Sumatra Island

 
5 on 5 Basketball games can be played in Istora Senayan (GBK sport complex), Jakarta


Quarter Final, Semi Final, Final should be played in Jakarta Multifunction Stadium. Jakarta Multifunction Stadium I believe will be mainly used for Badminton since Indonesian athlete will likely participate.

Jakarta Multifunction Stadium, GBK Sport Complex


3on3 Basketball can be played in Basketball Hall, GBK Sport Complex


Volley Ball can be played in Mahaka/Britama Arena, Satria Muda Pertamina Home Base, Jakarta.

Mahaka-Arena-2.jpeg

1a0b3f8a-56c5-4e5b-b383-bc79ddd4ba37.jpeg

b8265fec-0077-4edf-9eca-70838c1f4df0.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Opening, Closing, and Athletic should be held in GBK stadium, GBK Sport Complex

GBK Stadium, Jakarta

 
Another new football stadium is currently being built in North Jakarta. It can become supporting stadium for team practice or woman team match

 
Football stadium in Solo, Central Java


Football stadium in Semarang, Central Java

 
Indos said:
New football stadium in North Jakarta has been built.

Jakarta International Stadium (JIS)

Click to expand...

Hopefully, final football Olympic 2036 will be held in here

 
The renovations of Indonesian football stadiums for FIFA World Cup U20 2023 can be used to improve our bidding prospect for Olympics 2036 if we propose Jakarta and Palembang as the host. I dont understand with Jokowi plans to host Olympic in Nusantara LOL. How many football stadium that we will build there if that is the case... ? Huge money will be wasted. Unlikely to win.

Once again, our bidding should be for Hosting Olympic in Jakarta (Java Island) and Palembang (Sumatra Island).

The song previously prepared for FIFA World Cup 2023


Official song of Asian Games 2018 when Indonesia become host


 
Last edited:
Indonesia vs Argentina Football Match in Jakarta

Spectators buying tickets for Tomorrow match


Argentina national team was practicing last night at GBK Stadium, Jakarta

 

Similar threads

khansaheeb
India ‘seriously’ considering bid for 2036 Olympic Games: sports minister
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
U
BD bid for 2036 Olympics?
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
Paitoo
Paitoo
Indos
2036 Summer Olympic Bidding
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
India has the numbers, China still has more clout in sports
Replies
12
Views
283
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Indos
Indonesia to launch new bid to host 2036 summer Olympics
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom