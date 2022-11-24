What's new

Indonesia MALE UCAV program (Elang Hitam/Black Eagle) News and Update

This is the special thread about Elang Hitam. The first thread about Elang Hitam MALE UCAV since Indonesia has its own Defense Forum in PDF.

1669273124732.png


 
The Production Supervision and Function Test of the Joint Production Program UCAV Mission System Class MALE TA activities have been carried out in 2022 at PT Len Industri (Persero). This program is the 4th year of mastery of UCAV Class MALE Mission System technology by PT Len Industri (Persero) as part of the development of MALE UCAV Elang Hitam with Scope of Work EH1-B Data Alignment, GCS Upgrade Design System and On Board Test Bench for Proof of Concepts (UCAV).

Function testing activities are carried out by verifying the proof of technology on the UCAV Flight Control, Roll and Pitch Mission System features developed by PT Len using the UAV Wulung platform as a visualization.

It is hoped that the mastery of the UCAV MALE Mission System technology can realize the independence of the Defense Industry in producing UCAV MALE to fill the needs of the Indonesian Air Force in maintaining the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia through the air.

Mission System Development 2019-2022

1669273750082.png


PT LEN Industry


UAV WULUNG

1669274197491.png


PT. Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero)

www.indonesian-aerospace.com www.indonesian-aerospace.com
 
Great development.
Resemble Turkish ANKA drone, which of course is a conplement.
 
Wergeland said:
Great development.
Resemble Turkish ANKA drone, which of course is a conplement.
All MALE UCAV pretty much looks the same, following US made Predator UCAV design

More look like Reaper/ Predator


Turkish Anka drone used Indonesian wind tunnel since 2008-2017

 
The development is started in 2015. The whole story can be seen on this official YT channel of Indonesian Research Agency (BRIN/BPPT)


It is in English

 
Indonesian Aerospace (PTDI) document about progress of MALE UCAV Elang Hitam per December 2020 for their work share (design, system integration, and manufacturing) on the program.

1669281249876.png
 
Indonesian developed smart bomb prototypes. Designed to be put on Aircraft and MALE UCAV.

1669282810631.png
 
Is there involvement of the private sector or is it entirely a government endeavour?
 
STREANH said:
Is there involvement of the private sector or is it entirely a government endeavour?
At this moment only government research agencies (LAPAN, BRIN/BPPT), government university (ITB), and SOE (Indonesian Aerospace and LEN Industry).

1669303245292.png
 
Mission system Development contract for the year 2022

SIGNING THE CONTRACT OF JOINT PRODUCTION​

MALE CLASS UCAV MISSION SYSTEM​

TA. 2022​

Wednesday, June 1 2022

1671053932405.png


Jakarta, 31/05 Unmanned Aircraft (PTTA) type Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) which is able to fly continuously 24 hours is a vehicle needed to maintain the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia from the air. In 2017 a joint agreement was formed in the form of the MALE Class Unmanned Aircraft Consortium (PTTA) with members consisting of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, namely the Directorate General of Pothan Kemhan and Balitbang Kemhan, the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), the Indonesian Air Force (Dislitbangau), Institut Technology Bandung/ITB (FTMD), LAPAN, BUMN (State owned enterprises), namely PT Dirgantara Indonesia and PT Len Industri.

On Tuesday (31/5/2022), the Directorate General of Pothan Kemhan represented by the Secretary General of Pothan Kemhan Laksma TNI Sri Yanto, ST, and PT. Len Industri (Persero) represented by the Director of Business and Cooperation of PT. Len Industri (Persero) Wahyu Sofiadi signed a Contract for the Joint Production Program PTTA Mission System Class MALE TA. 2022. This program is the 4th year of mastery of PTTA Class MALE Mission System technology as part of the development of PTTA MALE Elang Hitam with Scope of Work EH1-B Data Alignment, GCS Upgrade Design System and On Board Test Bench for Proof of Concept (PTTA) .

In his speech, Secretary General Pothan Kemhan conveyed to PT. Len Industri (Persero) who received an assignment through this program to carry out the task in accordance with the agreement in the Contract. It is hoped that the mastery of the PTTA MALE Mission System technology can realize the independence of the Defense Industry in producing PTTA MALE to fill the needs of the Indonesian Air Force in maintaining the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia through the air. (Red Bagdatin-Dittekindhan)

Direktorat Jenderal Potensi Pertahanan Kemhan RI

www.kemhan.go.id www.kemhan.go.id
 
