Indonesia MALE UCAV program (Elang Hitam/Black Eagle) News and Update

Function testing activities are carried out by verifying the proof of technology on the UCAV Flight Control, Roll and Pitch Mission System features developed by PT Len using the UAV Wulung platform as a visualization.



It is hoped that the mastery of the UCAV MALE Mission System technology can realize the independence of the Defense Industry in producing UCAV MALE to fill the needs of the Indonesian Air Force in maintaining the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia through the air.



Mission System Development 2019-2022



PT LEN Industry





UAV WULUNG



SIGNING THE CONTRACT OF JOINT PRODUCTION

MALE CLASS UCAV MISSION SYSTEM

TA. 2022

SIGNING THE CONTRACT OF JOINT PRODUCTION​

MALE CLASS UCAV MISSION SYSTEM​

TA. 2022​

Mission system Development contract for the year 2022Wednesday, June 1 2022Jakarta, 31/05 Unmanned Aircraft (PTTA) type Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) which is able to fly continuously 24 hours is a vehicle needed to maintain the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia from the air. In 2017 a joint agreement was formed in the form of the MALE Class Unmanned Aircraft Consortium (PTTA) with members consisting of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, namely the Directorate General of Pothan Kemhan and Balitbang Kemhan, the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), the Indonesian Air Force (Dislitbangau), Institut Technology Bandung/ITB (FTMD), LAPAN, BUMN (State owned enterprises), namely PT Dirgantara Indonesia and PT Len Industri.On Tuesday (31/5/2022), the Directorate General of Pothan Kemhan represented by the Secretary General of Pothan Kemhan Laksma TNI Sri Yanto, ST, and PT. Len Industri (Persero) represented by the Director of Business and Cooperation of PT. Len Industri (Persero) Wahyu Sofiadi signed a Contract for the Joint Production Program PTTA Mission System Class MALE TA. 2022. This program is the 4th year of mastery of PTTA Class MALE Mission System technology as part of the development of PTTA MALE Elang Hitam with Scope of Work EH1-B Data Alignment, GCS Upgrade Design System and On Board Test Bench for Proof of Concept (PTTA) .In his speech, Secretary General Pothan Kemhan conveyed to PT. Len Industri (Persero) who received an assignment through this program to carry out the task in accordance with the agreement in the Contract. It is hoped that the mastery of the PTTA MALE Mission System technology can realize the independence of the Defense Industry in producing PTTA MALE to fill the needs of the Indonesian Air Force in maintaining the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia through the air. (Red Bagdatin-Dittekindhan)