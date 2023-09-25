Indonesia indigenous Infrastructure engineering

What's new

Indos

Indos

Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily​

September 9, 2023 | 3:53 pm


Jakarta. The recently inaugurated Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Greater Jakarta has proven its popularity by ferrying an average of more than 30,000 passengers daily during its first ten days of operation, the government said on Saturday.

The LRT, which provides vital connectivity between Jakarta and eastern cities like Bekasi and Cibubur, commenced limited operations on August 28.

"As of Wednesday, September 6, the LRT has transported a total of 331,947 passengers," Transportation Ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement.

During the semi-trial phase, the LRT fares were set remarkably low, starting at just Rp 5,000 ($0.32). However, starting from October 1, a regular tariff system will come into effect, with the first kilometer costing Rp 5,000 and Rp 700 for each subsequent kilometer.

"Nevertheless, we are capping the maximum fare at Rp 20,000 for all journeys, and there will be potential promotional programs for discounts," Adita said, adding that the government is subsidizing LRT fares.

In the initial days of operation, the daily count of LRT passengers ranged from 5,000 to 7,000, despite facing minor hiccups, mechanical challenges, and initial trial run delays. However, the number of passengers has been steadily increasing.

Upon full operation, the LRT will operate eight driverless trains, with six running on a regular ten-minute frequency and two held in reserve. The government has high hopes for the LRT, anticipating a capacity to transport up to 180,000 passengers daily.

Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily

Builder : SOE Consortium

1. PT Adhi Karya : Main Contractor
2. PT LEN Industry : Signaling System, Electronics
3. PT INKA : Train Developer and Producer
4. PT KAI : Operation

 
Last edited:
On Going Project
HSR

1695623272945.jpeg


First Project will likely be operated in Makassar - Pare Pare route, Sulawesi Island

Main Builder

PT PP (SOE Builder)
PT LEN Industry (SOE in Electronics)

Financing and Operation : Central Government + Local Government

www.cnbcindonesia.com

Diresmikan Jokowi, PTPP 'Penguasa' Kereta Pertama di Sulawesi

PT PP (Persero) Tbk. (PTPP) melalui entitas asosiasinya, yaitu PT Celebes Railway Indonesia pegang saham kereta pertama di Sulawesi
www.cnbcindonesia.com www.cnbcindonesia.com

Train (On going development)-Hybrid Technology (Battery system and Diesel)

Train developer : PT INKA and PT KAI (SOE), State owned universities

 
Bali Mandara Tol Road

Completion is in 2013




Builder

SOE Consortium
1. PT Adhi Karya
2. PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA)
3. PT Hutama Karya

ekonomi.republika.co.id

Tujuh BUMN Sokong Tol Bali Mandara |Republika Online

<p>REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, DENPASAR -- Tol Bali Mandara yang baru saja diresmikan oleh Presiden Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono dibangun oleh konsorsium tujuh BUMN.</p> <p>Perusahaan milik negara tersebut, yakni PT Jasa Marga dengan kepemilikan saham 55 persen, Pelindo III 17,8 persen, Angkasa Pura I 8...
ekonomi.republika.co.id ekonomi.republika.co.id
 
On Going Project

Kediri International Airport, East Java



Builder : PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA)- SOE builder
Financing : Private Sector
 

