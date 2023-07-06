What's new

Indonesia incestuous father killed 7 babies from the relationship

A father who committed incest with his daughter in Indonesia has admitted to murdering the seven babies she gave birth to, after he began having sex with her over an 11-year period on the advice of a shaman.

The horrific crimes came to light after five baby skeletons were discovered by workers clearing a former pond in a village in Central Java on June 15.

Police investigated the horrifying find and interrogated the suspect, said to be a 57-year-old who is identified only as R.

He confessed to having sex with his biological 25-year-old daughter from when she was in her teens, claiming a shaman had told him that by doing so, he would become rich.

Seven babies were born during the period, and the father admitted to killing all of them by suffocation before burying them in the pond site, The Straits Times reports.

While working as a construction worker in 2011, the man is believed to have met with a shaman.

He was told that if he wanted to be rich he would have to have sex with his daughter seven times.

The man remains poor, local media reports, and has now been arrested by police.

The daughter of the killer, referred to only as E, is reportedly his child with his third wife.

Speaking to the media, the local police chief Agus Supriadi Siswanto reportedly said: 'The mother can't do much because the suspect had threatened her to keep quiet or else she will be killed.'

The victim's mother was said to be aware of the illicit sexual relationship and even helped her daughter to give birth each time.

Pictures show teams searching a hillside area where the babies' bodies are believed to have been located.

While five bodies were found, the skeletons of two of the babies are still believed to be missing.

Police are continuing to search the area with sniffer dogs, according to reports.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Incest father murdered seven newborn babies conceived by his daughter

Five baby skeletons were discovered by workers clearing a former pond in a village in Central Java on June 15. Police investigated the horrifying find and interrogated the 57-year-old suspect.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 

